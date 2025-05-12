24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 Trump says would be 'stupid' to reject Qatari Air Force One gift
Trump says would be 'stupid' to reject Qatari Air Force One gift
 By Danny KEMP
 Washington (AFP) May 12, 2025

US President Donald Trump on Monday angrily dismissed concerns over his plans to receive a jet from Qatar to be used as Air Force One, saying it would be "stupid" not to accept such a gift.

The offer from Qatar's royal family to donate the $400 million 747-8 to be used as the US presidential plane raised major questions about ethics and security, but Trump played them down.

"It's a great gesture," the 78-year-old billionaire told reporters at the White House when asked if the oil-rich Gulf state would expect anything in exchange.

"I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person (and) say 'no we don't want a free, very expensive airplane.'"

Qatar's offer came after Trump repeatedly complained of delays and cost overruns in aerospace giant Boeing's contract to provide two new Air Force One jets to replace the current aging models.

Trump responded particularly angrily when asked if he would use the jet in a personal capacity after he left the presidency.

"You should be embarrassed asking that question," Trump told a reporter. "They're giving us a free jet. I could say, no, no, no, don't give us I want to pay you $1 billion or $400 million, or whatever it is. Or I could say, thank you very much."

Trump said that instead it would be donated to his future presidential library as an exhibit, in the same way that Ronald Reagan's library holds a former Air Force One jet.

- 'Nuclear-grade graft' -

Qatar swiftly sought to downplay the uproar, saying the jet would not be a gift.

"The possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar's Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense," said Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar's media attache to Washington.

But the plan has raised major ethical questions, as the US Constitution prohibits government officials from accepting gifts "from any King, Prince or foreign State."

It has also raised deep security concerns about using a plane donated by a foreign power for use as the ultra-sensitive Air Force One. The jet is designed to serve as a mobile command center for the president in case of an attack on America.

Democrats slammed the plan.

"Any president who accepts this kind of gift, valued at $400 million, from a foreign government creates a clear conflict of interest," said a statement by four members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The statement by Senators Cory Booker, Brian Schatz, Chris Coons and Chris Murphy said it also "raises serious national security questions, invites foreign influence, and undermines public trust in our government."

Murphy said separately that he would also block any arms sale to a "nation that is doing direct personal business with Trump," describing Qatar's proposed gift as "nuclear-grade graft."

- 'Utmost transparency' -

Trump and the White House however claim the Qatari jet would be a gift to the US Department of Defense, which would also get around constitutional concerns.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Qatar had "graciously offered" to donate a plane to the Pentagon but that the "legal details of that are still being worked out."

"Any donation to this government is always done in full compliance with the law, and we commit ourselves to the utmost transparency, and we will continue to do that," she told Fox News.

Trump has long been unhappy with the current Air Force One jets -- two highly customized Boeing 747-200B series aircraft that entered service in 1990 under president George H.W. Bush.

Earlier this year Trump said his administration was "looking at alternatives" to Boeing following delays in the delivery of two new 747-8 aircraft.

Trump also has a model of the future Air Force One in his handpicked red, white and blue colors on the coffee table in the Oval Office, in front of where he sits with foreign leaders.

Air Force One: iconic jet gets the Trump treatment
Washington (AFP) May 12, 2025 - It is arguably the world's most iconic plane, an instantly recognizable symbol of the US presidency.

But now Air Force One -- like many other American institutions once considered sacred -- is getting the Donald Trump treatment.

- A name, not a plane -

Technically Air Force One is the callsign for whichever US Air Force plane, no matter how small, is carrying the US president.

But most people identify it with the two heavily modified versions of the Boeing 747-200 jet liner that usually shuttle the US president around the world.

The two current models, called the VC-25A in military speak, both entered service in 1990 during the presidency of George H.W. Bush.

With its classic blue and white livery the current jumbo jet has become so famous that it even spawned a Hollywood thriller named after it, starring Harrison Ford.

Sometimes presidents use smaller planes based on Boeing 757s for shorter flights, dubbed "Baby Air Force One."

- Presidential suite -

"Big Air Force One" boasts luxury features fit for a commander-in-chief.

The president himself has a large suite that includes an office with leather chairs and a polished wooden desk -- a space Trump used for a press conference to sign a proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

A medical suite on board can also function as an operating room, should the worst happen.

There are special cabins for senior advisors, Secret Service members and 13 traveling press. It has two galleys that can feed 100 people at a time, all on specially branded crockery.

- Special features -

But the plane's main role is keeping the US president safe.

Inflight refueling capability means it can stay in the air almost indefinitely.

A hardened electronics system protects against electromagnetic pulses -- whether from nuclear explosions or hostile jammers -- "allowing the aircraft to function as a mobile command center in the event of an attack on the United States," the White House said.

Those communications also keep Trump constantly in touch with the ground -- and able to send social media posts in mid-air.

The jet also has top secret air defenses, according to aviation specialists.

These reportedly include countermeasures that can jam enemy radars and infrared tracking systems, plus dispensers for chaff -- metal shavings that distract radar-guided missiles -- and flares that blind heat-seeking missiles.

- Historic roles -

Inevitably, Air Force One has also played its role in history.

The first specially-designed jets were brought in by John F. Kennedy in 1962, using modified Boeing 707s. One of those jets brought Kennedy's body back to Washington after his assassination in Dallas in 1963.

Then in 2001, George W. Bush took to the skies aboard Air Force One after the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington.

- Trump obsession -

But Trump has long had something of an obsession with the presidential jets.

The Republican has consistently sought to upgrade them, agreeing a deal with Boeing in 2018 during his first term for two new models based on the newer 747-8 jet.

He also dreamed up a new color scheme -- replacing the one largely in place since Kennedy's time -- with a deep red stripe down the middle of the aircraft and a dark blue underbelly.

Trump likes the new look so much that he still has a model of it on his coffee table in the Oval Office, and showed it off at his inauguration for a second term.

But now he has repeatedly complained about delays and cost overruns.

"We're very disappointed that it's taking Boeing so long... We have an Air Force one that's 40 years old," Trump said on Monday.

"You look at some of the Arab countries and the planes they have parked alongside of the United States of America plane, it's like from a different planet."

One of those same Arab countries, Qatar, has now offered the United States a Boeing 747-8 from the royal family to use as a stopgap Air Force One.

But with ethical concerns and security worries about using a plane from a foreign power for such an ultra-sensitive purpose, it's unclear whether the scheme will ever leave the ground.

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
Trump hails Air Force One 'gift' after Qatari luxury jet reports
 Washington (AFP) May 12, 2025
 Donald Trump on Sunday defended plans to receive a new Air Force One as a gift, after reports he will accept a luxury Boeing jet from Qatar despite strict rules on presents for US presidents. Calling the plane a "flying palace," ABC News, which first reported the story, said the Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet gifted from the Qatari royal family would possibly be the most expensive gift ever received by the American government. The controversy around the jet - and Trump's boast that it was coming "free ... read more
AEROSPACE
India's woman fighter pilot trailblazer eyes space

 Astronauts complete needed tasks during 6-hour ISS space walk

 Booming tourism and climate change threaten Albania's coast

 Two astronauts plan 6 hour spacewalk for ISS upgrades
AEROSPACE
Slingshot launches turnkey system to enable space domain awareness for all nations

 Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment

 Firefly to Develop Lighter Rocket Nozzle Extension Under AFRL Contract

 Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches
AEROSPACE
Searching for the Dark in the Light

 China opens international payload opportunities for Mars sample return mission

 NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery

 Curiosity rover uncovers carbon cycle clues in Martian crater
AEROSPACE
Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth

 New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong
AEROSPACE
Orca AI Secures Series B Funding to Drive Autonomous Maritime Solutions

 Iridium Upgrades 9603 Module with Advanced Secure Messaging for Government Users

 NAL unveils SHOUT tracker upgrades powered by Iridium Enhanced SBD service

 Myriota adds 16 satellites through expanded Spire Global agreement to boost IoT network
AEROSPACE
Sivers Semiconductors Joins Global Push for Satellite Network Interoperability

 Web archivists scrambling to save US public data from deletion

 SMART Launches WISDOM Research Group for Next-Generation 3D-Sensing Technologies

 China cracks down on smuggling to enforce rare earth export controls
AEROSPACE
The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm

 Super Earths Found Abundant in Distant Orbits Across the Galaxy

 Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos

 How Webb Telescope Opens New Avenues in the Quest for Extraterrestrial Life
AEROSPACE
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus

 On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus

 NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.