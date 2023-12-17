Axiom advances space health tech and cancer studies with Ax 4 mission



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 05, 2025



Axiom Space is redefining research in orbit through its fourth mission to the International Space Station, known as Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). This milestone mission carries the highest number of scientific projects ever for Axiom, with approximately 60 investigations representing 31 nations. Participating countries include the United States, India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, the UAE, and numerous European states, illustrating the global commitment to space-based scientific progress.

Among the highlighted studies is a collaboration with UAE healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings to explore the viability of space missions for astronauts with insulin-dependent diabetes. The project focuses on glucose monitoring accuracy, data sharing, and insulin stability in microgravity. By proving these technologies in space, Axiom aims to broaden astronaut eligibility and enhance remote care for patients on Earth.

In partnership with the University of Nevada Las Vegas, another investigation explores how spaceflight affects the human brain. Using high-field MRI techniques, researchers will examine changes in body mapping, vascular physiology, and the blood-brain barrier. These findings may improve astronaut safety and performance during extended missions.

Axiom continues its collaboration with the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) to gather comprehensive physiological, cognitive, behavioral, and genetic data. This research supports understanding human adaptability in space and has implications for conditions such as movement disorders and cognitive decline on Earth.

In a joint effort with National Jewish Health, Ax-4 will also evaluate the impact of microgravity on joint structures using ultrasound imaging. This study aims to develop non-invasive diagnostic techniques, refine exercise protocols, and mitigate injury risks associated with space travel.

The mission also features a technology demonstration with Booz Allen, which uses wearable sensors and data analytics to assess astronaut readiness. By monitoring performance across mission phases, this tool may improve workforce capabilities both in orbit and in terrestrial sectors that demand precision and resilience.

Ax-4 expands life sciences research through the Cancer in LEO-3 initiative, developed by Aspera Biomedicines and the Sanford Stem Cell Institute (SSCI) at UC San Diego. This study tests Rebecsinib, an FDA IND-approved therapeutic, on tumor organoids derived from patients with aggressive cancers. By comparing growth patterns under microgravity and Earth conditions, researchers aim to uncover novel targets for treating metastatic cancers.

SSCI also leads the SASHA project, which investigates stem cell aging in astronauts. Focusing on the enzymes APOBEC and ADAR1, the study evaluates how spaceflight influences inflammation, mutation acquisition, and early cancer markers. These insights could advance understanding of aging and disease in extreme environments.

Research Report:Cancer in low-Earth Orbit (LEO)-3



