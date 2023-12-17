Axiom advances space health tech and cancer studies with Ax 4 mission

Among the highlighted studies is a collaboration with UAE healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings to explore the viability of space missions for astronauts with insulin-dependent diabetes. The project focuses on glucose monitoring accuracy, data sharing, and insulin stability in microgravity. By proving these technologies in space, Axiom aims to broaden astronaut eligibility and enhance remote care for patients on Earth.
In partnership with the University of Nevada Las Vegas, another investigation explores how spaceflight affects the human brain. Using high-field MRI techniques, researchers will examine changes in body mapping, vascular physiology, and the blood-brain barrier. These findings may improve astronaut safety and performance during extended missions.
Axiom continues its collaboration with the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) to gather comprehensive physiological, cognitive, behavioral, and genetic data. This research supports understanding human adaptability in space and has implications for conditions such as movement disorders and cognitive decline on Earth.
In a joint effort with National Jewish Health, Ax-4 will also evaluate the impact of microgravity on joint structures using ultrasound imaging. This study aims to develop non-invasive diagnostic techniques, refine exercise protocols, and mitigate injury risks associated with space travel.
The mission also features a technology demonstration with Booz Allen, which uses wearable sensors and data analytics to assess astronaut readiness. By monitoring performance across mission phases, this tool may improve workforce capabilities both in orbit and in terrestrial sectors that demand precision and resilience.
Ax-4 expands life sciences research through the Cancer in LEO-3 initiative, developed by Aspera Biomedicines and the Sanford Stem Cell Institute (SSCI) at UC San Diego. This study tests Rebecsinib, an FDA IND-approved therapeutic, on tumor organoids derived from patients with aggressive cancers. By comparing growth patterns under microgravity and Earth conditions, researchers aim to uncover novel targets for treating metastatic cancers.
SSCI also leads the SASHA project, which investigates stem cell aging in astronauts. Focusing on the enzymes APOBEC and ADAR1, the study evaluates how spaceflight influences inflammation, mutation acquisition, and early cancer markers. These insights could advance understanding of aging and disease in extreme environments.
Research Report:Cancer in low-Earth Orbit (LEO)-3
Related Links
Axiom
Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Axiom advances space health tech and cancer studies with Ax 4 mission
Trump NASA budget prioritizes Moon, Mars missions over research
Who gets to be called an astronaut? Private space travel has reignited debate over use of prestigious title
Gateway to the Stars: Inside Paris's Musee de l'Air et de l'Espace
Slingshot launches turnkey system to enable space domain awareness for all nations
Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches
Sierra Space advances habitat shielding technology with hypervelocity trials at NASA White Sands
Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment
Searching for the Dark in the Light
China opens international payload opportunities for Mars sample return mission
NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery
Curiosity rover uncovers carbon cycle clues in Martian crater
Space is a place to found a community not a colony
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research
New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong
|
Carbice thermal tech to enhance heat control on SWISSto12 HummingSat satellites
Elon Musk new interest after space satellites: Stake
Amazon launches first Starlink-rival internet satellites
SpaceX launches 28 Internet satellites from Florida
Spacecraft launched by Soviet Union in 1972 is falling back to Earth
Meteoroid shockwaves offer clues for tracking space junk returns
Microsoft raises Xbox prices globally, following Sony
China pioneers daytime satellite laser ranging in Earth moon space
The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm
Super Earths Found Abundant in Distant Orbits Across the Galaxy
Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos
How Webb Telescope Opens New Avenues in the Quest for Extraterrestrial Life
Juno reveals subsurface secrets of Jupiter and Io
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus
On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters