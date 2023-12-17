24/7 Space News
SPACE TRAVEL
 Axiom advances space health tech and cancer studies with Ax 4 mission
illustration only
Axiom advances space health tech and cancer studies with Ax 4 mission
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 05, 2025

Axiom Space is redefining research in orbit through its fourth mission to the International Space Station, known as Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). This milestone mission carries the highest number of scientific projects ever for Axiom, with approximately 60 investigations representing 31 nations. Participating countries include the United States, India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, the UAE, and numerous European states, illustrating the global commitment to space-based scientific progress.

Among the highlighted studies is a collaboration with UAE healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings to explore the viability of space missions for astronauts with insulin-dependent diabetes. The project focuses on glucose monitoring accuracy, data sharing, and insulin stability in microgravity. By proving these technologies in space, Axiom aims to broaden astronaut eligibility and enhance remote care for patients on Earth.

In partnership with the University of Nevada Las Vegas, another investigation explores how spaceflight affects the human brain. Using high-field MRI techniques, researchers will examine changes in body mapping, vascular physiology, and the blood-brain barrier. These findings may improve astronaut safety and performance during extended missions.

Axiom continues its collaboration with the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) to gather comprehensive physiological, cognitive, behavioral, and genetic data. This research supports understanding human adaptability in space and has implications for conditions such as movement disorders and cognitive decline on Earth.

In a joint effort with National Jewish Health, Ax-4 will also evaluate the impact of microgravity on joint structures using ultrasound imaging. This study aims to develop non-invasive diagnostic techniques, refine exercise protocols, and mitigate injury risks associated with space travel.

The mission also features a technology demonstration with Booz Allen, which uses wearable sensors and data analytics to assess astronaut readiness. By monitoring performance across mission phases, this tool may improve workforce capabilities both in orbit and in terrestrial sectors that demand precision and resilience.

Ax-4 expands life sciences research through the Cancer in LEO-3 initiative, developed by Aspera Biomedicines and the Sanford Stem Cell Institute (SSCI) at UC San Diego. This study tests Rebecsinib, an FDA IND-approved therapeutic, on tumor organoids derived from patients with aggressive cancers. By comparing growth patterns under microgravity and Earth conditions, researchers aim to uncover novel targets for treating metastatic cancers.

SSCI also leads the SASHA project, which investigates stem cell aging in astronauts. Focusing on the enzymes APOBEC and ADAR1, the study evaluates how spaceflight influences inflammation, mutation acquisition, and early cancer markers. These insights could advance understanding of aging and disease in extreme environments.

Research Report:Cancer in low-Earth Orbit (LEO)-3

Related Links
 Axiom
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACE TRAVEL
Aerospacelab chosen to supply satellite platform for JAXA mission via Mitsui Bussan Aerospace
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 01, 2025
 Aerospacelab has secured a key contract to provide the satellite platform for a Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) demonstration mission, in collaboration with Japanese partner Mitsui Bussan Aerospace (MBA). The platform will host JAXA's SAMRAI payload, marking Aerospacelab's first direct engagement with both MBA and JAXA. This agreement reflects Aerospacelab's growing influence in the global space sector and its strategic expansion into the Japanese market. The partnership was facilitated ... read more
SPACE TRAVEL
Axiom advances space health tech and cancer studies with Ax 4 mission

 Trump NASA budget prioritizes Moon, Mars missions over research

 Who gets to be called an astronaut? Private space travel has reignited debate over use of prestigious title

 Gateway to the Stars: Inside Paris's Musee de l'Air et de l'Espace
SPACE TRAVEL
Slingshot launches turnkey system to enable space domain awareness for all nations

 Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches

 Sierra Space advances habitat shielding technology with hypervelocity trials at NASA White Sands

 Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment
SPACE TRAVEL
Searching for the Dark in the Light

 China opens international payload opportunities for Mars sample return mission

 NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery

 Curiosity rover uncovers carbon cycle clues in Martian crater
SPACE TRAVEL
Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong
SPACE TRAVEL
Carbice thermal tech to enhance heat control on SWISSto12 HummingSat satellites

 Elon Musk new interest after space satellites: Stake

 Amazon launches first Starlink-rival internet satellites

 SpaceX launches 28 Internet satellites from Florida
SPACE TRAVEL
Spacecraft launched by Soviet Union in 1972 is falling back to Earth

 Meteoroid shockwaves offer clues for tracking space junk returns

 Microsoft raises Xbox prices globally, following Sony

 China pioneers daytime satellite laser ranging in Earth moon space
SPACE TRAVEL
The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm

 Super Earths Found Abundant in Distant Orbits Across the Galaxy

 Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos

 How Webb Telescope Opens New Avenues in the Quest for Extraterrestrial Life
SPACE TRAVEL
Juno reveals subsurface secrets of Jupiter and Io

 Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus

 On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.