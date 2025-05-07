Orca AI Secures Series B Funding to Drive Autonomous Maritime Solutions

Founded in 2018 by CEO Yarden Gross and CTO Dor Raviv, Orca AI is transforming the traditionally conservative maritime industry by integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) with real-time decision-making capabilities. Its platform, built on the world's largest marine visual dataset - encompassing over 80 million nautical miles - provides unparalleled situational awareness for ship operators. This data-driven approach significantly reduces the risk of collisions and maritime accidents, enhancing the safety and efficiency of global shipping.
Orca AI's technology is designed to optimize vessel operations through AI-powered alerts and insights, reducing the frequency of close-encounter incidents. In 2024, the company's systems helped achieve a 54% reduction in such events, resulting in estimated savings of \$100,000 in annual fuel costs per vessel and a reduction of approximately 195,000 tons of CO2 emissions.
"At Orca AI, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible when AI supports human decision-making at sea," said Yarden Gross, CEO and Co-Founder of Orca AI. "Over the past two years, ships have become increasingly connected to the cloud, enabling large-scale data collection and unlocking the potential of AI. Orca AI is leading this transformation, deploying advanced AI technologies that make vessels smarter, safer, and more automated. We are grateful to have forward-thinking investors who, like us, can see how the advancements in AI and connectivity are opening up new opportunities to enhance autonomous shipping, which will define the future of maritime operations."
"By combining innovation and deep maritime industry expertise, Orca AI is setting a new standard for the shipping industry, driving remarkable advancements to dramatically improve nautical safety and operations, while charting the course towards autonomous shipping," added Ezra Berman, Vice President at Brighton Park Capital.
Sam Kentor, Partner at Brighton Park Capital, commented, "At Brighton Park, we are proud to support founder-led companies like Orca AI that harness frontier technology to address complex challenges and deliver real impact. We look forward to collaborating with the Orca AI team as they build a more resilient global supply chain."
Orca AI's platform is trusted by major global shipping companies, including MSC, NYK, Scorpio, and Seaspan. By mitigating accidents and operational disruptions, the platform enables hundreds of vessels to save billions of dollars in potential damages annually. The growing adoption of satellite-based connectivity, such as Starlink, has further enhanced the real-time data capabilities of Orca AI, providing the precision needed for autonomous navigation.
