24/7 Space News
SPACEMART
 Orca AI Secures Series B Funding to Drive Autonomous Maritime Solutions
illustration only
Orca AI Secures Series B Funding to Drive Autonomous Maritime Solutions
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 07, 2025

Orca AI, a pioneering force in maritime technology, has secured $72.5 million in Series B funding to accelerate its efforts in autonomous shipping. The funding round was led by Brighton Park Capital, with participation from existing investors Ankona Capital and Hyperlink Ventures. This new investment will enable Orca AI to enhance its autonomous platform, expand into defense and security applications, and further solidify its leadership in the maritime technology sector. The company's total funding now stands at \$111 million, including prior investments from OCV Partners and Mizmaa Ventures.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Yarden Gross and CTO Dor Raviv, Orca AI is transforming the traditionally conservative maritime industry by integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) with real-time decision-making capabilities. Its platform, built on the world's largest marine visual dataset - encompassing over 80 million nautical miles - provides unparalleled situational awareness for ship operators. This data-driven approach significantly reduces the risk of collisions and maritime accidents, enhancing the safety and efficiency of global shipping.

Orca AI's technology is designed to optimize vessel operations through AI-powered alerts and insights, reducing the frequency of close-encounter incidents. In 2024, the company's systems helped achieve a 54% reduction in such events, resulting in estimated savings of \$100,000 in annual fuel costs per vessel and a reduction of approximately 195,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

"At Orca AI, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible when AI supports human decision-making at sea," said Yarden Gross, CEO and Co-Founder of Orca AI. "Over the past two years, ships have become increasingly connected to the cloud, enabling large-scale data collection and unlocking the potential of AI. Orca AI is leading this transformation, deploying advanced AI technologies that make vessels smarter, safer, and more automated. We are grateful to have forward-thinking investors who, like us, can see how the advancements in AI and connectivity are opening up new opportunities to enhance autonomous shipping, which will define the future of maritime operations."

"By combining innovation and deep maritime industry expertise, Orca AI is setting a new standard for the shipping industry, driving remarkable advancements to dramatically improve nautical safety and operations, while charting the course towards autonomous shipping," added Ezra Berman, Vice President at Brighton Park Capital.

Sam Kentor, Partner at Brighton Park Capital, commented, "At Brighton Park, we are proud to support founder-led companies like Orca AI that harness frontier technology to address complex challenges and deliver real impact. We look forward to collaborating with the Orca AI team as they build a more resilient global supply chain."

Orca AI's platform is trusted by major global shipping companies, including MSC, NYK, Scorpio, and Seaspan. By mitigating accidents and operational disruptions, the platform enables hundreds of vessels to save billions of dollars in potential damages annually. The growing adoption of satellite-based connectivity, such as Starlink, has further enhanced the real-time data capabilities of Orca AI, providing the precision needed for autonomous navigation.

Related Links
 Orca AI
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEMART
Sidus Space and Saturn partner to build low cost high performance GEO satellites
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 01, 2025
 Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), a provider of agile space mission support services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Saturn Satellite Networks, Inc., a leader in GEO satellite systems and reprogrammable payloads, to advance development of the new SBN-X satellite platform. This collaboration is aimed at delivering a next-generation, low-cost, high-performance geostationary communications satellite solution. The agreement outlines a strategic partnership in which Sidus will contribute ... read more
SPACEMART
India's woman fighter pilot trailblazer eyes space

 Astronauts complete needed tasks during 6-hour ISS space walk

 Booming tourism and climate change threaten Albania's coast

 Two astronauts plan 6 hour spacewalk for ISS upgrades
SPACEMART
Slingshot launches turnkey system to enable space domain awareness for all nations

 Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment

 Firefly to Develop Lighter Rocket Nozzle Extension Under AFRL Contract

 Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches
SPACEMART
Searching for the Dark in the Light

 China opens international payload opportunities for Mars sample return mission

 NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery

 Curiosity rover uncovers carbon cycle clues in Martian crater
SPACEMART
Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth

 New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong
SPACEMART
Orca AI Secures Series B Funding to Drive Autonomous Maritime Solutions

 Iridium Upgrades 9603 Module with Advanced Secure Messaging for Government Users

 NAL unveils SHOUT tracker upgrades powered by Iridium Enhanced SBD service

 Myriota adds 16 satellites through expanded Spire Global agreement to boost IoT network
SPACEMART
Sivers Semiconductors Joins Global Push for Satellite Network Interoperability

 Web archivists scrambling to save US public data from deletion

 SMART Launches WISDOM Research Group for Next-Generation 3D-Sensing Technologies

 China cracks down on smuggling to enforce rare earth export controls
SPACEMART
The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm

 Super Earths Found Abundant in Distant Orbits Across the Galaxy

 Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos

 How Webb Telescope Opens New Avenues in the Quest for Extraterrestrial Life
SPACEMART
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus

 On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus

 NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.