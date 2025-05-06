NAL unveils SHOUT tracker upgrades powered by Iridium Enhanced SBD service

The ESBD system significantly improves transmission security (TRANSEC) using a suite of advanced techniques, allowing users to communicate safely in diverse and potentially contested environments.
"This next-generation service provides many advanced capabilities compared to the traditional Short Burst Data (SBD) service," said Bart Polizotto, Director of Connectivity Solutions at NAL Research. "Through ESBD and NAL's reliable low size, weight, and power (SWaP) solutions, government and military users can benefit from greater warfighter safety, tactical operations velocity, and more secure communications."
With ESBD, users gain global, secure, on-demand messaging capabilities and increased transmission speeds, as well as the ability to send larger data payloads. These improvements expand the operational utility of SHOUT devices across a variety of mission profiles.
The ESBD service is delivered via the United States Space Force's Enhanced Mobile Satellite Service (EMSS) and maintains compatibility with legacy SBD implementations.
