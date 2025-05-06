24/7 Space News
SPACEMART
 NAL unveils SHOUT tracker upgrades powered by Iridium Enhanced SBD service
illustration only
NAL unveils SHOUT tracker upgrades powered by Iridium Enhanced SBD service
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 06, 2025

NAL Research has integrated Iridium's Enhanced Short Burst Data (ESBD) technology into its SHOUT series of tracking devices, reinforcing its role in providing advanced wireless and assured position, navigation, and timing (APNT) solutions. This enhancement is designed to support secure and resilient communications for the U.S. Department of Defense and other authorized government partners.

The ESBD system significantly improves transmission security (TRANSEC) using a suite of advanced techniques, allowing users to communicate safely in diverse and potentially contested environments.

"This next-generation service provides many advanced capabilities compared to the traditional Short Burst Data (SBD) service," said Bart Polizotto, Director of Connectivity Solutions at NAL Research. "Through ESBD and NAL's reliable low size, weight, and power (SWaP) solutions, government and military users can benefit from greater warfighter safety, tactical operations velocity, and more secure communications."

With ESBD, users gain global, secure, on-demand messaging capabilities and increased transmission speeds, as well as the ability to send larger data payloads. These improvements expand the operational utility of SHOUT devices across a variety of mission profiles.

The ESBD service is delivered via the United States Space Force's Enhanced Mobile Satellite Service (EMSS) and maintains compatibility with legacy SBD implementations.

Related Links
 NAL Research
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEMART
Iridium unveils compact Certus 9704 module to advance satellite IoT connectivity
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 13, 2024
 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), a global leader in satellite communications, has introduced the Iridium Certus 9704, its latest Internet of Things (IoT) module, along with the complementary Iridium Certus 9704 Development Kit. This compact and powerful module leverages Iridium Messaging Transport (IMT) technology to support real-time data analysis, advanced analytics, and automated decision-making for a variety of IoT applications. The Iridium Certus 9704 offers improved file transfer ... read more
SPACEMART
India's woman fighter pilot trailblazer eyes space

 Astronauts complete needed tasks during 6-hour ISS space walk

 Booming tourism and climate change threaten Albania's coast

 Two astronauts plan 6 hour spacewalk for ISS upgrades
SPACEMART
Slingshot launches turnkey system to enable space domain awareness for all nations

 Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment

 Firefly to Develop Lighter Rocket Nozzle Extension Under AFRL Contract

 Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches
SPACEMART
Searching for the Dark in the Light

 China opens international payload opportunities for Mars sample return mission

 NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery

 Curiosity rover uncovers carbon cycle clues in Martian crater
SPACEMART
Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth

 New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong
SPACEMART
Orca AI Secures Series B Funding to Drive Autonomous Maritime Solutions

 Iridium Upgrades 9603 Module with Advanced Secure Messaging for Government Users

 NAL unveils SHOUT tracker upgrades powered by Iridium Enhanced SBD service

 Myriota adds 16 satellites through expanded Spire Global agreement to boost IoT network
SPACEMART
Sivers Semiconductors Joins Global Push for Satellite Network Interoperability

 Web archivists scrambling to save US public data from deletion

 SMART Launches WISDOM Research Group for Next-Generation 3D-Sensing Technologies

 China cracks down on smuggling to enforce rare earth export controls
SPACEMART
The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm

 Super Earths Found Abundant in Distant Orbits Across the Galaxy

 Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos

 How Webb Telescope Opens New Avenues in the Quest for Extraterrestrial Life
SPACEMART
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus

 On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus

 NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.