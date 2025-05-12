24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Saudis launch new AI firm ahead of Trump trip
Saudis launch new AI firm ahead of Trump trip
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (AFP) May 12, 2025

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it was launching a new artificial intelligence company central to its strategy and investments, on the eve of a visit by US President Donald Trump.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) said in a statement its chairman, de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, launched HUMAIN to "operate and invest across the artificial intelligence (AI) value chain".

The announcement comes on the eve of Trump's arrival on the first stop of a Gulf tour during which artificial intelligence is expected to play a central role at a joint Saudi-US investment forum in Riyadh.

The PIF statement said the new company would provide a wide range of AI services, products and tools.

"The company will also offer one of the world's most powerful multimodal Arabic large language models (LLMs)," it said.

The Gulf powerhouse is positioning itself as a global hub for AI, a market currently dominated by the United States.

The technology is a priority in Saudi Arabia's ambitious "Vision 2030" reform plan aimed at diversifying the economy of the world's largest oil exporter for a potential future without oil.

Chief among an array of flashy projects are NEOM -- a $500-billion futuristic new city in the desert -- as well as the 2034 football World Cup and a major new airport for Riyadh.

Related Links
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Web archivists scrambling to save US public data from deletion
 Washington (AFP) May 7, 2025
 As President Donald Trump's administration purges public records since storming back to power, experts and volunteers are preserving thousands of web pages and government sites devoted to climate change, health or LGBTQ rights and other issues. Resources on AIDS prevention and care, weather records, references to ethnic or gender minorities: numerous databases were destroyed or modified after Trump signed an executive order in January declaring diversity, equality and inclusion programs and policies ... read more
TECH SPACE
India's woman fighter pilot trailblazer eyes space

 Trump NASA budget prioritizes Moon, Mars missions over research

 Astronauts complete needed tasks during 6-hour ISS space walk

 Aerospacelab chosen to supply satellite platform for JAXA mission via Mitsui Bussan Aerospace
TECH SPACE
Slingshot launches turnkey system to enable space domain awareness for all nations

 Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment

 Firefly to Develop Lighter Rocket Nozzle Extension Under AFRL Contract

 Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches
TECH SPACE
Searching for the Dark in the Light

 China opens international payload opportunities for Mars sample return mission

 NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery

 Curiosity rover uncovers carbon cycle clues in Martian crater
TECH SPACE
Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth

 New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong
TECH SPACE
Orca AI Secures Series B Funding to Drive Autonomous Maritime Solutions

 Iridium Upgrades 9603 Module with Advanced Secure Messaging for Government Users

 NAL unveils SHOUT tracker upgrades powered by Iridium Enhanced SBD service

 Myriota adds 16 satellites through expanded Spire Global agreement to boost IoT network
TECH SPACE
Sivers Semiconductors Joins Global Push for Satellite Network Interoperability

 Web archivists scrambling to save US public data from deletion

 SMART Launches WISDOM Research Group for Next-Generation 3D-Sensing Technologies

 China cracks down on smuggling to enforce rare earth export controls
TECH SPACE
The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm

 Super Earths Found Abundant in Distant Orbits Across the Galaxy

 Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos

 How Webb Telescope Opens New Avenues in the Quest for Extraterrestrial Life
TECH SPACE
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus

 On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus

 NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.