Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter crashes, killing six

The Bell 212 helicopter crashed into the Maduru Oya Reservoir during a demonstration for the Special Forces' passing-out ceremony, according to the Sri Lanka Air Force, which said in a brief statement that "six personnel lost their lives following the incident."
"The Commander of the AF has appointed a special nine-member committee to conduct a detailed investigation," it said.
It was unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft though initial local reports state that there were 12 personnel.
The deceased have been identified in local media as two gunners and four Special Forces members.
Maduru Oya is located about 174 miles northeast of Colombo.
This is a developing story.
