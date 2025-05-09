24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter crashes, killing six
Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter crashes, killing six
 by Darryl Coote
 Washington DC (UPI) May 9, 2025

A military helicopter crashed in central Sri Lanka on Friday, killing six military personnel, the nation's air force said.

The Bell 212 helicopter crashed into the Maduru Oya Reservoir during a demonstration for the Special Forces' passing-out ceremony, according to the Sri Lanka Air Force, which said in a brief statement that "six personnel lost their lives following the incident."

"The Commander of the AF has appointed a special nine-member committee to conduct a detailed investigation," it said.

It was unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft though initial local reports state that there were 12 personnel.

The deceased have been identified in local media as two gunners and four Special Forces members.

Maduru Oya is located about 174 miles northeast of Colombo.

This is a developing story.

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
New Zealand to replace navy helicopters over 'global tensions'
 Wellington (AFP) May 4, 2025
 New Zealand announced on Sunday a US$1.2 billion plan to replace its ageing navy helicopters, part of a major defence overhaul in response to rising "global tensions". Defence Minister Judith Collins said the funding was the first tranche of the government's renewed commitment to ramp up defence spending. A US$5 billion plan for new spending over 10 years unveiled last month also includes investment into missiles, cyber security and drones. It will lift New Zealand's defence spending from on ... read more
AEROSPACE
Astronauts complete needed tasks during 6-hour ISS space walk

 Booming tourism and climate change threaten Albania's coast

 Two astronauts plan 6 hour spacewalk for ISS upgrades

 Scientists sound alarm as Trump reshapes US research landscape
AEROSPACE
Slingshot launches turnkey system to enable space domain awareness for all nations

 Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment

 Firefly to Develop Lighter Rocket Nozzle Extension Under AFRL Contract

 Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches
AEROSPACE
Searching for the Dark in the Light

 China opens international payload opportunities for Mars sample return mission

 NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery

 Curiosity rover uncovers carbon cycle clues in Martian crater
AEROSPACE
Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth

 New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong
AEROSPACE
Iridium Upgrades 9603 Module with Advanced Secure Messaging for Government Users

 Orca AI Secures Series B Funding to Drive Autonomous Maritime Solutions

 Myriota adds 16 satellites through expanded Spire Global agreement to boost IoT network

 SpaceX launches 28 Internet satellites from Florida
AEROSPACE
Web archivists scrambling to save US public data from deletion

 Bowing to EU, Coca-Cola changes plastic bottle recycling claims

 Microsoft raises Xbox prices globally, following Sony

 China pioneers daytime satellite laser ranging in Earth moon space
AEROSPACE
The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm

 Super Earths Found Abundant in Distant Orbits Across the Galaxy

 Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos

 How Webb Telescope Opens New Avenues in the Quest for Extraterrestrial Life
AEROSPACE
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus

 On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus

 NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.