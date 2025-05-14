24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 China completes testing of powerful reusable liquid rocket engine
 by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) May 14, 2025

China has successfully completed full-scale testing of a 140-tonne liquid oxygen-methane rocket engine, a critical component for the nation's reusable carrier rockets, according to its developer, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation's Academy of Aerospace Propulsion Technology. The engine, boasting the highest thrust among China's current open-cycle liquid oxygen-methane models, represents a significant advancement in the country's reusable space vehicle program.

This engine is intended to power a new generation of reusable launch vehicles, supporting both space-Earth transportation systems and heavy-lift rockets. The academy emphasized that this latest achievement marks a critical milestone, demonstrating rapid progress with the engine's development completed in just seven months.

In December 2024, the academy also tested a 90-tonne reusable liquid oxygen-kerosene engine for commercial spacecraft, a significant step as the organization ramps up its efforts in the commercial space sector, a priority identified in the country's 2024 government work report as a key economic growth area.

Looking ahead, the academy plans to accelerate the development of even more powerful engines, including a reusable 200-tonne liquid oxygen-methane variant, further solidifying China's capabilities in heavy-lift space transportation.

