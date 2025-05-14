China completes testing of powerful reusable liquid rocket engine

This engine is intended to power a new generation of reusable launch vehicles, supporting both space-Earth transportation systems and heavy-lift rockets. The academy emphasized that this latest achievement marks a critical milestone, demonstrating rapid progress with the engine's development completed in just seven months.
In December 2024, the academy also tested a 90-tonne reusable liquid oxygen-kerosene engine for commercial spacecraft, a significant step as the organization ramps up its efforts in the commercial space sector, a priority identified in the country's 2024 government work report as a key economic growth area.
Looking ahead, the academy plans to accelerate the development of even more powerful engines, including a reusable 200-tonne liquid oxygen-methane variant, further solidifying China's capabilities in heavy-lift space transportation.
