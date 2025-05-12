GMV Secures ESA Contract to Develop Advanced Orbital Neighborhood Monitoring Tool



Operational collision avoidance (CA) traditionally covers a short window, typically up to two weeks into the future. However, this limited timeframe can leave satellite operators unprepared for sudden increases in collision risks outside this range, potentially leading to rapid escalations in operational workload. With the rapid growth in low Earth orbit (LEO) traffic, driven by the rise of large satellite constellations, small satellite launches, and frequent fragmentation events, operators require a more comprehensive understanding of their orbital surroundings. This includes quickly evaluating the impact of newly detected fragments and predicting conjunctions resulting from changes in nearby satellite maneuvering patterns.

To address this challenge, GMV, in collaboration with Politecnico di Milano, has secured a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop advanced mathematical models and operational tools designed to enhance long-term collision risk assessment. This project aims to extend the collision prediction horizon from the current two-week standard to several months, integrating factors such as debris cloud evolution, satellite pattern analysis, space traffic projections, and predictive metrics.

The development phase of this project will span 16 months, followed by a 6-month warranty period. GMV will lead the overall project management, tool development, and historical data collection for model training and validation. The company will also provide expert support for operational CA processes. Meanwhile, Politecnico di Milano will focus on the mathematical models that will form the core of the operational system.

This contract marks a significant milestone for GMV, as it is the first time the company has been awarded an ESA prime contract from France. It further solidifies GMV's leadership in the space situational awareness (SSA) and space surveillance and tracking (SST) sectors, aligning with its long-term strategy to support the sustainability of space operations.

