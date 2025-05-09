India suspends flights at 24 airports



by AFP Staff Writers



Mumbai (AFP) May 9, 2025



India has suspended civilian flights at 24 airports in the north following fighting with nuclear-armed rival Pakistan.

Nearly 50 people have perished, mainly in Pakistan, since India launched air strikes on Wednesday targeting "terrorist camps" and sparking the worst clashes between the neighbours in decades.

Late Thursday, the Indian government released a list of 24 airports that have been closed for civilian flights, including in the cities of Jodhpur, Ludhiana and Amritsar near the western border with Pakistan.

Some of India's biggest airlines, including Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, have cancelled over 100 flights since Wednesday.

Local media reported the suspension of civilian flights may be lifted on Saturday morning.

Indian airlines have also issued advisories to passengers flying out from other airports, asking them to arrive at least three hours before departure, citing a government notification on enhanced security measures.

The strikes on Wednesday came two weeks after New Delhi blamed Islamabad for backing an attack on tourists in the Indian-administered side of disputed Kashmir -- a charge Pakistan denies.

The arch-rivals have since exchanged drones and missiles, as well as artillery fire across their contested border in Kashmir.

The violence has raised fears of a wider conflict between the neighbours.

