24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 Planet captures first light from Pelican-3 satellite as constellation expands
illustration only
Planet captures first light from Pelican-3 satellite as constellation expands
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 17, 2025

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has released the first light image from its Pelican-3 satellite, capturing Turin, Italy on September 5 from an altitude of 458 km. The spacecraft, launched on August 26 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 NAOS mission with Pelican-4, is currently undergoing instrument calibration before entering full operations.

CEO Will Marshall said the rapid imaging highlights the Pelican constellation's agility. "Our Pelican satellites offer state-of-the-art capabilities, from high resolution to rapid revisits to AI processing at the edge, driven by the NVIDIA Jetson platform on board," he noted. He added that with the Pelican production line fully ramped, the company is building and deploying satellites faster than ever.

The Pelican fleet now includes Pelican-1, a technology demonstrator launched in 2023, Pelican-2, and the newly launched Pelican-3 and Pelican-4. Together, they provide high-resolution, six-band multispectral imagery, with the current generation capable of 40 cm class resolution. Future Pelicans, scheduled to launch starting next year, are expected to achieve 30 cm resolution.

Brian Lewis, Mission Director for Pelican, said, "Capturing first light images this quickly is a tremendous achievement for the Pelican team, and demonstrates the progress we've made in reducing our time to making our spacecraft operational." He emphasized that the growing constellation strengthens Planet's ability to deliver critical imagery to customers at the pace of global change.

Related Links
 Planet Labs
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
AI tool accelerates SAR image analysis with automated object detection
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 07, 2025
 ICEYE has partnered with Polish analytics firm SATIM to launch Detect and Classify, an artificial intelligence-driven product designed to transform radar satellite imagery into actionable intelligence. The system integrates ICEYE's high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data with SATIM's machine learning to automatically identify vessels, aircraft, and vehicles with over 90 percent accuracy. The new product package delivers both SAR imagery and derived classifications in a single dataset, ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Top Japan start-up Sakana AI touts nature-inspired tech

 Chinese cluster now world's top innovation hotspot: UN

 Dragon supply mission docks with International Space Station

 SpaceX scrubs Starship launch in latest setback
EARTH OBSERVATION
First five Flight Ticket Initiative missions confirmed with Avio and Isar Aerospace

 SpaceX sets record with 30th Falcon 9 spaceflight

 SpaceX answers critics with successful Starship test flight

 SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites from Florida
EARTH OBSERVATION
Over Soroya Ridge and onward

 Mars mantle holds fragments from ancient giant impacts study finds

 Curiosity Captures Mars Landscape While Talking to an Orbiter

 Preparing rock analysis methods on Earth for future Mars samples
EARTH OBSERVATION
AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts

 Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station

 Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days

 Astronaut crew tests new generation spacewalk suits and conducts health research aboard Tiangong
EARTH OBSERVATION
China outlines roadmap for growth in satellite communication sector

 SpaceX expands Starlink network in latest Falcon 9 launch

 Aerospacelab secures 94M EUR to expand satellite production and development

 SiriusXM activates SXM 10 to bolster North American audio network
EARTH OBSERVATION
Freeport Indonesia suspends Papua mine operation after landslide

 Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech

 Europe bets on supercomputer to catch up in AI race

 Loft Federal wins NASA task order for fault tolerant RISC V flight computer
EARTH OBSERVATION
Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth

 Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth

 Circle versus rectangle: Finding 'Earth 2.0' may be easier using a new telescope shape

 Clues from Butterfly Nebula dust advance knowledge of rocky planet origins
EARTH OBSERVATION
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations

 Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites

 New Horizons begins record hibernation in Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.