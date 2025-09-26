24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Welsh project aims to reinvent space cooling with laser textured graphite
illustration only
Welsh project aims to reinvent space cooling with laser textured graphite
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Fri Sep 26, 2025

Teledyne Labtech and Bangor University have launched the Advanced Thermal Management for Space Electronics (ATMS) program to address heat removal in spacecraft, with support from Airbus Endeavr, a joint initiative between Airbus and the Welsh Government. The effort targets lighter, higher performance thermal solutions for space hardware.

ATMS centers on replacing traditional copper heat conductors with synthetic graphite. Teledyne Labtech is optimizing in-plane conduction within circuit boards, while Bangor University's School of Computer Science and Engineering is boosting emissivity by texturing surfaces to radiate heat efficiently into space.

Researchers at Bangor are using ultrafast laser processing to etch microscopic patterns into synthetic graphite and other materials, significantly enhancing thermal radiation. The partners say overcoming this bottleneck could unlock higher processor utilization on satellites, where overheating often curtails performance.

"In space, traditional cooling methods that are reliant on-air circulation, simply don't work," said John Priday, Chief Technical Officer of Teledyne Labtech. "Our ATMS project is developing scalable, lightweight, and efficient circuit board technology using synthetic graphite, which has the potential to transform the aerospace sector and supercharge the next stage of the space revolution."

"We firmly believe that in our partnership with Bangor University, we've found the key to developing this transformative technology," added Jak Bridges, Sales Manager. "We extend our sincere thanks to Airbus and the Welsh Government for their support in making this vision a reality."

The program runs through the end of 2026, culminating in prototype demonstrations for future missions and potential insertion into next-generation spacecraft systems.

Related Links
 Teledyne
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech
 Gliwice, Poland (SPX) Sep 03, 2025
 KP Labs has shown that satellites can do more than science alone. Engineers from Gliwice successfully ran the 1993 video game Doom aboard the Intuition-1 satellite, using the in-house Leopard Data Processing Unit. The test highlighted the system's ability to execute varied computational tasks in orbit. Launched on November 11, 2023, Intuition-1 has remained fully operational after nearly two years in space. The satellite completes about 15 orbits daily and has circled Earth more than 9,800 times, ... read more
TECH SPACE
SDA taps GMV to build Space Safety Portal for next era of spaceflight safety

 Ex-US climate envoy: Trump threatening 'consensus science' worldwide

 SpaceX launches cargo freighter to the International space Station

 Progress 93 supply and trash removal mission headed to space station
TECH SPACE
Kinetica 2 rocket on track for inaugural mission in 2025

 Ohio State scientists advance focus on nuclear propulsion

 China deploys Yaogan 45 satellite on Long March 7A rocket

 Beijing company sets new thrust record in rocket engine test
TECH SPACE
Natural forces may deliver organics to ESA rover on Mars

 'Potential biosignatures' found in ancient Mars lake

 Researchers uncover potential biosignatures on Mars

 Perseverance Meets the Megabreccia
TECH SPACE
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
TECH SPACE
Two Chinese Rockets Deliver 12 Advanced Satellites into Orbit

 Evallic enters satellite communications sector with Requtech investment

 China launches experimental satellites to enhance mobile space internet

 SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion
TECH SPACE
NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit

 AV secures new contract option to deliver BADGER phased array systems for SCAR program

 Voyager debuts first space based multi cloud region to advance orbital data processing

 EU business lobby head says China rare earths snag persists
TECH SPACE
Simulations of Exoplanet Formation May Help Inform Search for Extraterrestrial Life

 What 3I/ATLAS tells us about other solar systems

 Alien civilizations may be far rarer than hoped study suggests

 Planet transits across starspots reveal tilted orbit in TOI-3884 system
TECH SPACE
NASA Study: Celestial 'Accident' Sheds Light on Jupiter, Saturn Riddle

 Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations

 Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.