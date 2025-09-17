24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 SSTL and IHI agree to develop Japanese ISR constellation
illustration only
SSTL and IHI agree to develop Japanese ISR constellation
 by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Sep 17, 2025

Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL) and IHI Corporation have signed an agreement to co-develop a small satellite constellation to strengthen Japan's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. The deal was concluded on 10 September at DSEI in London, underscoring expanding UK-Japan cooperation in space and defence.

The partnership aligns with the 2023 Hiroshima Accord and commitments reaffirmed by UK and Japanese defence ministers in Tokyo in August 2025. SSTL and IHI will combine SSTL's flight-proven platforms and operational heritage with Japan's sovereign needs to accelerate delivery of resilient, responsive ISR from orbit.

Under the agreement, the companies will also explore sharing imagery and capacity between SSTL's UK-built constellations and IHI-developed systems in Japan. The approach is intended to improve coverage, ensure redundancy, and enhance tasking flexibility for both nations' security users.

Professor Sir Martin Sweeting, SSTL's Executive Chairman, said: "Space has become critically important for national security in recent years, and increasingly nations are deploying satellites in support of their Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance requirements, as they can provide global reach, privacy and priority. SSTL is a recognized pioneer and leader in this area, and not only designs and manufactures spacecraft but also has demonstrated dependable and reliable services from those satellites."

Atsushi Sato, President of IHI's Aero Engine, Space and Defense Business Area, added: "Today's world is becoming increasingly unstable, and Japan's National Security Strategy recognises the importance of close cooperation with allied nations that share our strategic interests. This agreement with SSTL is an important first step towards developing the next-generation sovereign space capabilities that will be vital to Japan's national security in the years ahead."

For SSTL, the collaboration builds on TYCHE, the UK Ministry of Defence's first sovereign ISR satellite launched in 2024, and the follow-on JUNO spacecraft now under contract. Since 1985, SSTL has built and operated more than 70 satellites for government and defence customers worldwide, emphasizing rapid, innovative and cost-effective mission delivery.

The initiative is expected to bolster Japan's national security and catalyse growth across its domestic space sector, while deepening UK-Japan ties through shared technologies, joint operations and interoperable architectures.

Related Links
 SSTL
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Hidden chemistry of Earth core revealed through freezing process
 London, UK (SPX) Sep 07, 2025
 A new study by researchers from Oxford, Leeds, and University College London has uncovered fresh insights into Earth's core chemistry by showing how crystallisation became possible millions of years ago. Published in Nature Communications, the research indicates that Earth's core required 3.8% carbon content to begin freezing. This finding suggests that carbon is more abundant in the core than previously assumed and that it played a crucial role in the emergence of the inner core. The discovery he ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Duke launches $2 million SPACE initiative to unite science and policy for cosmic exploration

 SpaceX launches cargo freighter to the International space Station

 NASA Advances Planning for Industry-Led Space Stations in Low Earth Orbit

 Progress 93 supply and trash removal mission headed to space station
EARTH OBSERVATION
Kongsberg to supply key hardware for Ariane 6 launcher

 SpaceX Saturday Starlink launch on schedule

 First reusable US launcher set for European base at Andoya

 SpaceX completes 500th booster landing in Starlink mission
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA Announces CHAPEA Crew for Year-Long Mars Mission Simulation

 'Potential biosignatures' found in ancient Mars lake

 Researchers uncover potential biosignatures on Mars

 Perseverance Meets the Megabreccia
EARTH OBSERVATION
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040

 AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts

 Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station
EARTH OBSERVATION
Amazon's Starlink rival lands first major airline deal

 Precision CNC for High-Speed Aerospace Impellers

 Airbus, Leonardo and Thales reported moving towards European space firm

 SpaceX set to launch Indonesian communication satellite after scrub
EARTH OBSERVATION
Musk's title of richest person challenged by Oracle's Ellison

 New study links satellite discharges to electron buildup in orbit

 7 Best Barbershop Software Options in 2025

 MSBAI wins DoD contract to accelerate OrbitGuard for space situational awarenes
EARTH OBSERVATION
Spacecraft study shows interstellar comet encounter mission within reach

 UMD-led study discovers warm space dust in distant place

 Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth

 Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth
EARTH OBSERVATION
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations

 Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites

 New Horizons begins record hibernation in Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.