Muon Space Expands Earth Imaging Capabilities with Launch of Hydrosat Thermal Mission



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 26, 2025



Muon Space has successfully launched Hydrosat's VanZyl-2 satellite, the latest in a series of missions built on its custom-designed Halo platform. Deployed aboard SpaceX's Transporter-14 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base, the spacecraft established contact just six minutes after deployment and is now undergoing commissioning.

VanZyl-2 carries advanced multispectral and thermal infrared imaging instruments tailored for Earth observation, with a focus on agricultural productivity, drought detection, and global security applications. The satellite supports Hydrosat's goal of expanding its thermal data constellation, delivering daily imagery for crop monitoring, environmental analysis, infrastructure insights, and nighttime thermal detection.

The new mission quadruples the data collection capacity of Hydrosat's earlier VanZyl-1 satellite, capable of capturing eight million square kilometers per day. This boost is made possible by Muon's mission-optimized design, which was specifically customized for Hydrosat's sensing payload.

"This launch perfectly exemplifies our mission-optimization philosophy in action. Rather than forcing customers to adapt to a generic satellite platform, we've optimized our Halo platform specifically around Hydrosat's thermal IR requirements. The result is a spacecraft that delivers significantly more collection capacity than the original mission - that's the power of purpose-built space systems," said Greg Smirin, President of Muon Space.

"This mission marks a major step forward in Hydrosat's vision to deliver game-changing insights to address agricultural challenges worldwide," said Scott Soenen, CTO of Hydrosat. "Partnering with Muon Space has enabled us to rapidly deploy our thermal infrared sensing technology on a high-performance platform, accelerating our ability to support agriculture and environmental monitoring at scale."

The VanZyl-2 mission underscores Muon's vertical integration strategy, which allows clients to field specialized space systems rapidly without managing satellite infrastructure themselves.

