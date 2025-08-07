Japan deploys first F-35B stealth fighter jet

The three stealth fighters were piloted by U.S. personnel as they flew from Guam to the Nytuabaru Air Base in the Miyazaki Prefecture, one of them making a vertical landing.
Five more F-35Bs are planned for deployment by the end of the 2025, with plans to expand to a fleet of 42.
The flight drills were scheduled to take place on Mage Island, however due to construction delays the Defense Ministry switched it to Nyutabaru.
Roughly 50 protesters rallied near the base with signs opposing the deployment. After the government had agreed vertical landing exercises would not take place at Nyutabaru.
Maritime SDF's Izumo and Kaga destroyers are being modified to work as aircraft carriers, adding heat-resistant coating to the decks and more.
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Argo and ThinkOrbital to launch first orbital mission using long-range X-ray imaging
Slingshot unveils TALOS AI to simulate and support strategic space operations
Water recycling is paramount for space stations and long-duration missions
Russian space chief to meet NASA head for first time in eight years
Intuitive Machines wins funding to advance orbital logistics vehicle
4D images show heat shield damage goes below the surface
Eris rocket debut signals new chapter for Australia's launch ambitions
SpaceX scrubs static fire test of Falcon 9 due to issue
Life Could Thrive Underground on Mars and Icy Moons Thanks to Cosmic Radiation
China Focus: Chinese scientist details first planned Mars sample-return mission Tianwen 3
Skyfall Mars helicopter fleet to scout future astronaut landing sites
Curiosity Rovers Boxwork Campaign Reaches New Heights on Mount Sharp
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall
International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China
China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
|
China expands satellite internet network with second Long March 12 launch
China advances satellite internet network with sixth orbital deployment
Firefly Aerospace launches IPO with Nasdaq listing planned under ticker FLY
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites days after service outage
Expanded KSAT AWS Alliance Redefines Satellite Ground Communication Services
China's leaders take aim at 'pointless' meetings and 'bureaucratism'
Dangerous dreams: Inside internet's 'sleepmaxxing' craze
All five miners found dead after Chilean mine collapse
Super alcohol discovery reveals potential building block of cosmic life
Chemistry that shaped the cosmos revealed in helium hydride reaction study
Building blocks of life found in distant star system suggest origins in interstellar space
One billion years of protein evolution reveals surprising design flexibility
Simulated ice volcanoes reveal how water behaves on distant moons
China eyes Neptune for groundbreaking ice giant mission
JunoCam revived by onboard heat treatment just in time for Io flyby
Rare Trans Neptunian Object Reveals Unexpected Orbital Dance with Neptune
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters