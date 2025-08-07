24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 Japan deploys first F-35B stealth fighter jet
 by Andrew Sookdeo
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 7, 2025

The Japanese Air Self Defense Force on Thursday deployed its first three F-35B stealth fighters in southwestern Japan.

The three stealth fighters were piloted by U.S. personnel as they flew from Guam to the Nytuabaru Air Base in the Miyazaki Prefecture, one of them making a vertical landing.

Five more F-35Bs are planned for deployment by the end of the 2025, with plans to expand to a fleet of 42.

The flight drills were scheduled to take place on Mage Island, however due to construction delays the Defense Ministry switched it to Nyutabaru.

Roughly 50 protesters rallied near the base with signs opposing the deployment. After the government had agreed vertical landing exercises would not take place at Nyutabaru.

Maritime SDF's Izumo and Kaga destroyers are being modified to work as aircraft carriers, adding heat-resistant coating to the decks and more.

