24/7 Space News
CARBON WORLDS
 Helsinki chemists develop low temperature direct air capture fluid
illustration only

Helsinki chemists develop low temperature direct air capture fluid

by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 01, 2026

Researchers in the University of Helsinki's chemistry department have developed a new liquid compound that captures carbon dioxide directly from untreated ambient air while leaving other major atmospheric gases unchanged. The compound combines a superbase with an alcohol and was created in work led by postdoctoral researcher Zahra Eshaghi Gorji in professor Timo Repo's group.

Tests show that one gram of the compound absorbs 156 milligrams of carbon dioxide from air without reacting with nitrogen, oxygen or other background gases. This capture capacity exceeds that of direct air capture solutions that are currently in use, according to the research team.

The captured carbon dioxide can be released by heating the compound to 70 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes, after which clean CO2 is recovered for reuse. In many current systems, the release step requires temperatures above 900 degrees Celsius, which increases energy demand.

The group reports that the same batch of liquid can be used repeatedly. The compound retained 75 percent of its original capture capacity after 50 capture and release cycles, and 50 percent of its capacity after 100 cycles.

The team identified the new fluid by testing a series of bases in different chemical environments over more than a year of experiments, Eshaghi Gorji explains. The most promising base was 1,5,7-triazabicyclo [4.3.0] non-6-ene (TBN), developed in professor Ilkka Kilpelainen's group, which they combined with benzyl alcohol to form the working capture compound.

None of the components is expensive to manufacture, Eshaghi Gorji notes, and the resulting fluid is reported to be non-toxic. The next stage of the project will move from gram scale experiments toward pilot plants operating closer to industrial conditions.

For larger scale applications, the researchers plan to convert the liquid into a solid-supported material. The concept is to attach the compound to materials such as silica and graphene oxide, which can increase contact between the active compound and carbon dioxide during operation.

Research Report:Direct Air Capture: Recyclability and Exceptional CO2 Uptake Using a Superbase

Related Links
 University of Helsinki
 Carbon Worlds - where graphite, diamond, amorphous, fullerenes meet

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CARBON WORLDS
CO2 soon to be buried under North Sea oil platform
 Esbjerg, Denmark (AFP) Dec 22, 2025
 In the North Sea where Denmark once drilled for oil, imported European carbon dioxide will soon be buried under the seabed in a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project nearing completion. CCS technology is one of the tools approved by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) to curb global warming, especially for reducing the CO2 footprint of industries like cement and steel that are difficult to decarbonise. But the technology is compl ... read more
CARBON WORLDS
ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit

 Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system

 Micro nano robots aim to cut carbon buildup in closed life support systems

 NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030
CARBON WORLDS
Hydrogen from ethanol reforming mapped as aviation fuel-cell pathway

 Europe's Ariane 6 rocket puts EU navigation satellites in orbit

 Southern Launch to host INNOSPACE missions from South Australian spaceports

 Rocket Lab completes first dedicated JAXA mission with Electron launch
CARBON WORLDS
HiRISE camera aboard Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter passes 100000 image milestone

 GoMars model simulates Martian dust storms to improve mission safety

 Maven stays silent after routine pass behind Mars

 Ancient Martian brines left bromine rich fingerprints in jarosite minerals
CARBON WORLDS
Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission

 Experts at Hainan symposium call for stronger global space partnership

 Triple Long March launches mark record day for Chinese space program

 China prepares Qingzhou cargo ship for low cost resupply flights
CARBON WORLDS
K2 Space raises 250m to scale Mega class high power satellites

 Beyond Gravity positions new modular satellite platform for European LEO missions

 Private capital targets mission-critical software power and platforms in new space economy

 Applied Aerospace and PCX create US flight and space hardware group
CARBON WORLDS
One pull of a string is all it takes to deploy these complex structures

 Japan's SoftBank in $4bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

 US denies visas to EU ex-commissioner, four others over tech rules

 Modena team outlines staged roadmap to cut emissions from metal laser 3D printing
CARBON WORLDS
Deep Arctic gas hydrate mounds host ultra deep cold seep ecosystem

 Clues to the migration path of hot Jupiters in their orbits

 Can scientists detect life without knowing what it looks like

 Ultra hot super Earth shows dense atmosphere over magma ocean
CARBON WORLDS
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds

 SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.