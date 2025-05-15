24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 From GPS to weather forecasts: the hidden ways Australia relies on foreign satellites
illustration only
From GPS to weather forecasts: the hidden ways Australia relies on foreign satellites
 by Cassandra Steer | Chair, Australian Centre for Space Governance, ANU
 Canberra, Australia (SPX) May 15, 2025

You have probably used space at least 20 times today. Satellites let you buy a coffee with your phone, book a rideshare, navigate your way to meet someone, and check the weather.

Satellites are also essential for monitoring floods, cyclones and bushfires, and supporting the people they affect. Farmers depend on satellite data, too, as does everyone trying to understand and tackle climate change, not to mention our military.

Yet Australia's access to space services depends almost entirely on satellites owned and run by foreign governments and companies. In an increasingly uncertain world, having our own sovereign space technology is becoming even more important for security.

But what exactly do we need to secure? And how can space help us do it? My colleagues and I at the Australian Centre for Space Governance have thought through these questions and presented them in a policy paper series - and we have some recommendations for the government.

Space services are essential

Since 2022, the Australian government has considered space technology to be "critical infrastructure". In other words, if the space-based services we use were destroyed or disrupted, it "would have a debilitating impact on Australia's defence and national security, a destabilising effect on the population, and cause significant damage to the economy".

However, Australia is entirely dependent on foreign partners for space-based services such as communications and Earth observation.

Another crucial kind of satellite-powered service is "position, navigation and timing" - things like GPS, which is owned and operated by the US government. Even a temporary loss of these services could pose significant risks to Australia's telecommunications and energy systems, as well as disaster response.

According to Australia's 2024 National Defence Strategy, space capabilities are "equally as important as the maritime, land and air domains". But we are in many respects simply users of space infrastructure that belongs to partner countries for our military needs. There are opportunities to increase our role in these partnerships if we place more emphasis on how Australia can be a contributor.

An uncertain world

Almost all the satellite data that supports our agriculture, banking, transport, climate monitoring, bushfire and flood response - and connects rural, remote and regional Australians - comes from the US, Europe and Japan. This dependency poses significant risks.

If any of those countries have to prioritise their own national needs in a natural disaster - such as the Sea of Japan earthquake in January last year - we might lose access. Even temporary loss of service can be disruptive, such as the temporary outage in 2023 of a UK satellite that impacted farmers in Australia and New Zealand.

The same might happen if any of those countries stopped providing data for political or national security reasons.

These risks are only increasing as our dependency on satellite services grows, and our relationship with the United States may become less certain.

What do we want from space?

Many of Australia's international partners are also questioning their dependence on the US, and prioritising their domestic needs. Many have national space policies, or at least a clear idea of what sovereign space capabilities they want to invest in. This is what Australia needs, too.

Greater cooperation on new space technologies could help our shared interests with our neighbours. Obvious areas include regional security, climate response, supporting agriculture, and internet connectivity needs.

One obstacle, as we discovered when we ran a national public opinion survey last year, is that Australia doesn't have a clear vision of what it wants from space.

In government, too, there is little shared understanding of how satellites and related infrastructure feed in to our national priorities and needs.

At present, thinking about space is usually the domain of specialists in government. But a better option would be "mainstreaming" space - making it part of the everyday, business-as-usual thinking of policymakers across government.

Sovereign satellites

Our country already excels at what's called the "ground segment" for space - things like satellite dishes and data management. One example is the satellite dish operated by Geoscience Australia in Alice Springs, on land leased from the Indigenous-owned business, the Centre for Appropriate Technology. But we don't have any sovereign satellites.

In 2023, the government scrapped a billion-dollar project including four Earth-observation satellites, citing budget constraints. In 2024, a planned military-grade satellite communications system worth $7 billion was also cancelled due to lack of cash.

But in 2025, it's a new term of government. New minister for industry and science Tim Ayres may revisit these decisions. It certainly aligns with his support for a "Future Made in Australia".

This time around, the space industry and researchers will need to do a better job at communicating why satellites matter so much to our national well-being and security.

Related Links
 Australian Centre for Space Governance, Australian National University
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Reveal and Maxar Expand Farsight Platform with High-Resolution Satellite Data Integration
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 07, 2025
 Reveal Technology and Maxar have announced a strategic partnership to integrate Maxar's high-resolution satellite imagery and 3D data directly into the Farsight platform, enhancing real-time situational awareness for defense users operating at the tactical edge. This collaboration aims to provide defense personnel with enhanced operational decision-making capabilities by incorporating Maxar's precise basemaps and 3D data into the scalable, mobile-first Farsight platform. This integration allows fo ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Axiom advances space health tech and cancer studies with Ax 4 mission

 India's woman fighter pilot trailblazer eyes space

 Who gets to be called an astronaut? Private space travel has reignited debate over use of prestigious title

 Trump NASA budget prioritizes Moon, Mars missions over research
EARTH OBSERVATION
China completes testing of powerful reusable liquid rocket engine

 Rocket Lab sets May launch for latest iQPS satellite mission

 Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle

 Slingshot launches turnkey system to enable space domain awareness for all nations
EARTH OBSERVATION
Searching for Spherules to Sample

 Searching for the Dark in the Light

 China opens international payload opportunities for Mars sample return mission

 NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery
EARTH OBSERVATION
Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth

 New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong
EARTH OBSERVATION
Elon Musk new interest after space satellites: Stake

 Orca AI Secures Series B Funding to Drive Autonomous Maritime Solutions

 Iridium Upgrades 9603 Module with Advanced Secure Messaging for Government Users

 NAL unveils SHOUT tracker upgrades powered by Iridium Enhanced SBD service
EARTH OBSERVATION
GMV Secures ESA Contract to Develop Advanced Orbital Neighborhood Monitoring Tool

 Saudis launch new AI firm ahead of Trump trip

 SMART Launches WISDOM Research Group for Next-Generation 3D-Sensing Technologies

 China's Tencent posts forecast-beating Q1 revenue on gaming growth
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA's Webb Lifts Veil on Common but Mysterious Type of Exoplanet

 The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm

 Super Earths Found Abundant in Distant Orbits Across the Galaxy

 Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos
EARTH OBSERVATION
Juno reveals subsurface secrets of Jupiter and Io

 Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus

 On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.