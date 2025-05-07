Reveal and Maxar Expand Farsight Platform with High-Resolution Satellite Data Integration

This collaboration aims to provide defense personnel with enhanced operational decision-making capabilities by incorporating Maxar's precise basemaps and 3D data into the scalable, mobile-first Farsight platform. This integration allows for accurate terrain visualization, mission rehearsal, and dynamic coordinate extraction in scenarios where conventional intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) is limited or unavailable.
Farsight is designed for decentralized, communication-limited environments, offering rapid intelligence processing by converting ISR feeds into 2D and 3D models within seconds. Users benefit from a suite of in-app measurement, analytics, and autonomy tools, along with the ability to import and export map tiles and data layers to platforms like ATAK. The integration of Maxar data as a basemap layer further enhances this capability, improving mission planning accuracy across diverse operational contexts.
Dave Caudle, Vice President of Security and Defense at Reveal, noted, "Warfighters consistently praise the analytics and intuitive design of the Farsight product. Now with Maxar, they can experience the same ease of use and mission-focused functionality, enhanced with Maxar's high-resolution imagery, delivered directly to the point of need: the end-user device in the hands of the tactical warfighter."
This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to equipping defense and security professionals with state-of-the-art situational awareness tools, reinforcing their positions as leaders in tactical intelligence and automation software.
Related Links
Reveal Technology
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Booming tourism and climate change threaten Albania's coast
Two astronauts plan 6 hour spacewalk for ISS upgrades
Scientists sound alarm as Trump reshapes US research landscape
First microbes blast off testing production of food for space travel
Slingshot launches turnkey system to enable space domain awareness for all nations
Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment
Firefly to Develop Lighter Rocket Nozzle Extension Under AFRL Contract
Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches
Searching for the Dark in the Light
China opens international payload opportunities for Mars sample return mission
NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery
Curiosity rover uncovers carbon cycle clues in Martian crater
Space is a place to found a community not a colony
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong
Commercial space sector drives China's high-tech ambitions
|
Myriota adds 16 satellites through expanded Spire Global agreement to boost IoT network
Apex secures 200 million to ramp up satellite bus production
Carbice thermal tech to enhance heat control on SWISSto12 HummingSat satellites
ULA launches 27 Amazon satellites from Florida
China pioneers daytime satellite laser ranging in Earth moon space
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm
Super Earths Found Abundant in Distant Orbits Across the Galaxy
Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos
How Webb Telescope Opens New Avenues in the Quest for Extraterrestrial Life
Juno reveals subsurface secrets of Jupiter and Io
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus
On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters