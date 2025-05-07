24/7 Space News
 Reveal and Maxar Expand Farsight Platform with High-Resolution Satellite Data Integration
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 07, 2025

Reveal Technology and Maxar have announced a strategic partnership to integrate Maxar's high-resolution satellite imagery and 3D data directly into the Farsight platform, enhancing real-time situational awareness for defense users operating at the tactical edge.

This collaboration aims to provide defense personnel with enhanced operational decision-making capabilities by incorporating Maxar's precise basemaps and 3D data into the scalable, mobile-first Farsight platform. This integration allows for accurate terrain visualization, mission rehearsal, and dynamic coordinate extraction in scenarios where conventional intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) is limited or unavailable.

Farsight is designed for decentralized, communication-limited environments, offering rapid intelligence processing by converting ISR feeds into 2D and 3D models within seconds. Users benefit from a suite of in-app measurement, analytics, and autonomy tools, along with the ability to import and export map tiles and data layers to platforms like ATAK. The integration of Maxar data as a basemap layer further enhances this capability, improving mission planning accuracy across diverse operational contexts.

Dave Caudle, Vice President of Security and Defense at Reveal, noted, "Warfighters consistently praise the analytics and intuitive design of the Farsight product. Now with Maxar, they can experience the same ease of use and mission-focused functionality, enhanced with Maxar's high-resolution imagery, delivered directly to the point of need: the end-user device in the hands of the tactical warfighter."

This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to equipping defense and security professionals with state-of-the-art situational awareness tools, reinforcing their positions as leaders in tactical intelligence and automation software.

