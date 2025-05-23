Finland says suspects two Russian military aircrafts violated airspace



by AFP Staff Writers



Helsinki (AFP) May 23, 2025



Two Russian military aircrafts are suspected of having violated Finnish airspace on Friday, Finland's defence ministry said in a statement.

The incident had taken place off the coast of Porvoo located in southern Finland some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the country's capital Helsinki on Friday afternoon.

"We take the suspected territorial violation seriously and an investigation is ongoing," Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen said in a statement.

The Finnish Border Guard is investigating the incident and will provide further information as the investigation proceeds, it added.

