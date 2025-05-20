Synspective and SATIM Unveil Advanced Object Detection and Classification Solution

Monitoring large maritime and land regions presents significant challenges, including weather disruptions and high operational costs. Traditional systems struggle with cloud cover, darkness, and limited reach, while ground-based methods often face high expenses and coverage gaps. To overcome these issues, Synspective's ODC solution utilizes SAR's persistent surveillance capabilities, ensuring uninterrupted, real-time monitoring regardless of weather or lighting conditions.
The ODC platform integrates Synspective's advanced SAR technology with SATIM's AI-driven Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) algorithms, delivering precise insights into the location, type, and movement of vessels and aircraft. This approach is bolstered by Synspective's ongoing expansion of its StriX SAR satellite constellation, with over 30 satellites planned by 2030, enhancing revisit rates and coverage for global surveillance.
"We are excited to launch the Object Detection and Classification solution, which significantly advances our SAR-based analytics for defense intelligence. Our collaboration with SATIM strengthens our solution lineup, reinforcing a core pillar of our company's growth strategy. By continuously innovating and expanding our solutions, we are working towards achieving our mission to realize a resilient future," said Motoyuki Arai, CEO and Founder of Synspective.
"Our technology is mission-agnostic, resolution-independent, and field-proven. Whether it's low-resolution wide-area scans or high-resolution tactical imagery, we transform SAR data into intelligence that matters. This partnership with Synspective not only validates our technology-it also aligns with our long-term vision to support large-scale, multi-orbit surveillance operations across diverse geographical regions," said Jacek Strzelczyk, CEO and Co-Founder of SATIM.
High-Frequency Monitoring - Offers frequent revisits for enhanced situational awareness, supported by a growing satellite network.
Wide-Area Surveillance - Effectively covers expansive maritime zones, coastlines, airports, and remote regions.
Accurate Object Detection - Leverages SATIM's OREC technology for precise vessel and aircraft tracking.
Intelligent Object Classification - Utilizes AI/ML analytics for rapid object identification and decision support.
As Synspective continues to expand its satellite capabilities, the ODC solution sets new standards for real-time, large-scale surveillance across sectors such as maritime security, air traffic management, homeland defense, and supply chain logistics.
Related Links
Synspective's ODC solution
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
