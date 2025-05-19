24/7 Space News
SPACEMART
 China's Satellite Navigation Industry Reaches $79.9 Billion in 2024
illustration only
China's Satellite Navigation Industry Reaches $79.9 Billion in 2024
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) May 19, 2025

China's satellite navigation and positioning service industry achieved a total output value of 575.8 billion yuan ($79.9 billion) in 2024, reflecting a 7.39 percent year-on-year growth, according to a white paper released on Sunday. The report highlights the ongoing expansion and technological advancements within the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS).

By the end of 2024, the cumulative number of satellite navigation patent applications in China surpassed 129,000, while approximately 288 million mobile phones were equipped with positioning capabilities powered by BDS. The core output of key components like chips, algorithms, and terminal devices reached 169.9 billion yuan, according to Yu Xiancheng, president of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and Location Based Services (LBS) Association of China (GLAC).

BDS has established high-precision, lane-level navigation coverage for over 99 percent of urban and rural roads in China, supporting more than 1 trillion location services daily and facilitating over 4 billion kilometers of daily navigation. The system also plays a critical role in road tests for intelligent connected vehicles, supporting advanced driver assistance systems in over 50 cities nationwide.

Beyond domestic applications, BDS products and services have been exported to more than 140 countries and regions, providing high-quality public navigation services globally. According to Li Donghang, head of the GLAC Beidou-Space Time Technology Research Institute, "The BDS not only meets domestic demands, but also enables people all over the world to enjoy high-quality public navigation services from China."

The BDS is a core supplier of global satellite navigation systems recognized by the United Nations and is fully integrated into the standards of 11 international organizations, including civil aviation, maritime affairs, and mobile communications. In Africa, more than 30 countries, including Nigeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon, and Djibouti, have established BeiDou Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) for applications in water conservancy, transportation, agriculture, and meteorological monitoring.

In South America, the Chancay Port in Peru stands out as the first smart port to utilize "5G + BeiDou high-precision positioning + AI" technology, demonstrating the system's versatility and global reach.

Related Links
 BeiDou Navigation Satellite System
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEMART
Spire Clears Debt with Sale of Maritime Business to Kpler
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 28, 2025
 Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR), a leading provider of space-based data and analytics, has finalized the sale of its maritime business to Kpler. The transaction, valued at roughly $233.5 million before standard adjustments, also includes an additional $7.5 million agreement for post-closing services to be delivered over the next twelve months. Proceeds from the sale were primarily used to fully eliminate Spire's outstanding debt, strengthening the company's financial position. The remainder of the ... read more
SPACEMART
NASA's Voyager 1 Revives Backup Thrusters Before Command Pause

 3D Printing Technologies Pave the Way for Moon and Mars Construction

 Seeking something new, Airbnb CEO promises 'perfect concierge'

 Axiom advances space health tech and cancer studies with Ax 4 mission
SPACEMART
Chinese Company Conducts Fifth Sea-Based Rocket Launch

 Kazakhstan denies reports Russia to leave Baikonur spaceport

 China completes testing of powerful reusable liquid rocket engine

 SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites
SPACEMART
What Martian Craters Reveal About Subsurface Composition

 Europa Clipper Conducts Critical Mars Flyby for Instrument Calibration

 Martian Atmosphere Enables Advanced In-Situ Thermoelectric Power Generation

 Martian Seismic Data Suggests Potential Liquid Water Reserves at Depth
SPACEMART
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
SPACEMART
China's Satellite Navigation Industry Reaches $79.9 Billion in 2024

 Making Satellite-Based Real-Time Data Processing a Global Reality

 Intelsat and Cubic3 Advance Vehicle Connectivity with Successful Satellite Integration Test

 European Space Agency and Indian Space Research Organisation Expand Human Spaceflight Collaboration
SPACEMART
Advanced 3D Satellite Component Layout Optimization Method Developed by Beijing Researchers

 Deploying a practical solution to space debris

 HEO and BAE Systems Forge Partnership for Advanced Space Data Analysis

 'Fortnite' unavailable on Apple devices worldwide
SPACEMART
Tracing ancient cyanobacteria reveals early origins of circadian clocks

 Twin Star Systems May Hold Key to Planet Formation Insights

 NASA Cleanroom Microbes Reveal Survival Strategies for Space and Biotech

 Plato nears final camera installation for exoplanet hunt
SPACEMART
Juno reveals subsurface secrets of Jupiter and Io

 Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus

 On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.