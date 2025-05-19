China's Satellite Navigation Industry Reaches $79.9 Billion in 2024

By the end of 2024, the cumulative number of satellite navigation patent applications in China surpassed 129,000, while approximately 288 million mobile phones were equipped with positioning capabilities powered by BDS. The core output of key components like chips, algorithms, and terminal devices reached 169.9 billion yuan, according to Yu Xiancheng, president of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and Location Based Services (LBS) Association of China (GLAC).
BDS has established high-precision, lane-level navigation coverage for over 99 percent of urban and rural roads in China, supporting more than 1 trillion location services daily and facilitating over 4 billion kilometers of daily navigation. The system also plays a critical role in road tests for intelligent connected vehicles, supporting advanced driver assistance systems in over 50 cities nationwide.
Beyond domestic applications, BDS products and services have been exported to more than 140 countries and regions, providing high-quality public navigation services globally. According to Li Donghang, head of the GLAC Beidou-Space Time Technology Research Institute, "The BDS not only meets domestic demands, but also enables people all over the world to enjoy high-quality public navigation services from China."
The BDS is a core supplier of global satellite navigation systems recognized by the United Nations and is fully integrated into the standards of 11 international organizations, including civil aviation, maritime affairs, and mobile communications. In Africa, more than 30 countries, including Nigeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon, and Djibouti, have established BeiDou Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) for applications in water conservancy, transportation, agriculture, and meteorological monitoring.
In South America, the Chancay Port in Peru stands out as the first smart port to utilize "5G + BeiDou high-precision positioning + AI" technology, demonstrating the system's versatility and global reach.
Related Links
BeiDou Navigation Satellite System
The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA's Voyager 1 Revives Backup Thrusters Before Command Pause
3D Printing Technologies Pave the Way for Moon and Mars Construction
Seeking something new, Airbnb CEO promises 'perfect concierge'
Axiom advances space health tech and cancer studies with Ax 4 mission
Chinese Company Conducts Fifth Sea-Based Rocket Launch
Kazakhstan denies reports Russia to leave Baikonur spaceport
China completes testing of powerful reusable liquid rocket engine
SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites
What Martian Craters Reveal About Subsurface Composition
Europa Clipper Conducts Critical Mars Flyby for Instrument Calibration
Martian Atmosphere Enables Advanced In-Situ Thermoelectric Power Generation
Martian Seismic Data Suggests Potential Liquid Water Reserves at Depth
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research
Space is a place to found a community not a colony
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
|
China's Satellite Navigation Industry Reaches $79.9 Billion in 2024
Making Satellite-Based Real-Time Data Processing a Global Reality
Intelsat and Cubic3 Advance Vehicle Connectivity with Successful Satellite Integration Test
European Space Agency and Indian Space Research Organisation Expand Human Spaceflight Collaboration
Advanced 3D Satellite Component Layout Optimization Method Developed by Beijing Researchers
Deploying a practical solution to space debris
HEO and BAE Systems Forge Partnership for Advanced Space Data Analysis
'Fortnite' unavailable on Apple devices worldwide
Tracing ancient cyanobacteria reveals early origins of circadian clocks
Twin Star Systems May Hold Key to Planet Formation Insights
NASA Cleanroom Microbes Reveal Survival Strategies for Space and Biotech
Plato nears final camera installation for exoplanet hunt
Juno reveals subsurface secrets of Jupiter and Io
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus
On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters