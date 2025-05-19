China's Satellite Navigation Industry Reaches $79.9 Billion in 2024



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) May 19, 2025



China's satellite navigation and positioning service industry achieved a total output value of 575.8 billion yuan ($79.9 billion) in 2024, reflecting a 7.39 percent year-on-year growth, according to a white paper released on Sunday. The report highlights the ongoing expansion and technological advancements within the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS).

By the end of 2024, the cumulative number of satellite navigation patent applications in China surpassed 129,000, while approximately 288 million mobile phones were equipped with positioning capabilities powered by BDS. The core output of key components like chips, algorithms, and terminal devices reached 169.9 billion yuan, according to Yu Xiancheng, president of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and Location Based Services (LBS) Association of China (GLAC).

BDS has established high-precision, lane-level navigation coverage for over 99 percent of urban and rural roads in China, supporting more than 1 trillion location services daily and facilitating over 4 billion kilometers of daily navigation. The system also plays a critical role in road tests for intelligent connected vehicles, supporting advanced driver assistance systems in over 50 cities nationwide.

Beyond domestic applications, BDS products and services have been exported to more than 140 countries and regions, providing high-quality public navigation services globally. According to Li Donghang, head of the GLAC Beidou-Space Time Technology Research Institute, "The BDS not only meets domestic demands, but also enables people all over the world to enjoy high-quality public navigation services from China."

The BDS is a core supplier of global satellite navigation systems recognized by the United Nations and is fully integrated into the standards of 11 international organizations, including civil aviation, maritime affairs, and mobile communications. In Africa, more than 30 countries, including Nigeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon, and Djibouti, have established BeiDou Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) for applications in water conservancy, transportation, agriculture, and meteorological monitoring.

In South America, the Chancay Port in Peru stands out as the first smart port to utilize "5G + BeiDou high-precision positioning + AI" technology, demonstrating the system's versatility and global reach.

Related Links

BeiDou Navigation Satellite System

The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

