24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Why Small Satellites Fail More Often Than Expected
illustration only
Why Small Satellites Fail More Often Than Expected
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 22, 2025

Small satellites have redefined access to space, enabling startups, academic teams, and emerging space programs to launch missions once limited to major players. Their low cost, compact size, and rapid development cycles make them ideal for today's fast-moving space sector. However, this democratization comes with a high price: a failure rate nearing 40% over the past two decades, according to NASA.

While some of these failures stem from launch errors or hardware flaws, a growing portion is tied to software issues, incomplete systems integration, or unstable communication protocols once in orbit. These failures often prevent satellites from achieving mission objectives and reflect deeper issues in how smallsats are tested and validated before launch.

The financial and reputational stakes are high. Each mission can run $50-60 million and weigh up to 500 kilograms. When failures occur, they can devastate investor confidence, derail academic progress, and delay government timelines. The implications extend well beyond lost hardware.

Unlike large spacecraft integrators, which routinely employ full-system digital validation and have kept failure rates below 10%, many smallsat teams rely primarily on component-level testing. While these tests ensure individual parts endure extreme conditions, they often miss how systems behave together. This leaves crews blind to failures in telemetry, command execution, or unexpected software behavior-until it's too late.

The root problem isn't weak engineering but outdated validation strategies that don't reflect mission complexity. Instead of expanding test volume, experts advocate for a new approach: digital system-level validation that mirrors actual spacecraft operations.

This is where tools like NeXosim come in. Developed by Polish software firm Asynchronics since 2022, NeXosim is an open-source, Rust-based simulation tool that models how satellite subsystems interact in real time. It handles telemetry, timing coordination, and protocol behavior, offering insight into system dynamics that traditional testing misses. Research labs and startups have already adopted it for missions between 75kg and 750kg.

"We're not building a simulator to show that everything works," says Adam Chikha, Chief Operating Officer at Asynchronics. "We're trying to show where things break-how systems interact under real timing and protocol constraints. That's the only way to know what's likely to go wrong in orbit."

Reducing failure rates in smallsat missions won't come solely from tougher hardware. It demands recognition that integration-not just endurance-is the true frontier in mission success.

Related Links
 Asynchronics
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Advanced 3D Satellite Component Layout Optimization Method Developed by Beijing Researchers
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) May 19, 2025
 Researchers at the Defense Innovation Institute, part of the Chinese Academy of Military Science, have developed a novel method for optimizing the three-dimensional layout of satellite components, aiming to significantly enhance design efficiency and performance. Led by Professor Wen Yao, the team introduced the Satellite Three-dimensional Component Assignment and Layout Optimization (3D-SCALO) model, which focuses on heat dissipation performance while accounting for complex 3D geometry, static stabilit ... read more
TECH SPACE
At Houston event, NASA astronauts will discuss their recent space station missions

 Space tourism's growth blurs the line between scientific and symbolic achievement

 NASA's Voyager 1 Revives Backup Thrusters Before Command Pause

 3D Printing Technologies Pave the Way for Moon and Mars Construction
TECH SPACE
Indian space agency's rocket fails to deploy satellite for Earth observation

 What a German Start-Up's First Test Could Mean for the Space Industry

 Rocket Lab launches third satellite for Japanese company

 Akoustis Finalizes Asset Sale to SpaceX Subsidiary Tune Holdings
TECH SPACE
A Tough Drill at Witch Hazel Hill

 NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover to Take Bite Out of 'Krokodillen'`

 What Martian Craters Reveal About the Red Planet's Subsurface

 Sols 4541-4542: Boxwork Structure, or Just "Box-Like" Structure?
TECH SPACE
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
TECH SPACE
SpaceX deploys 23 Starlink satellites in first launch for new Falcon 9 booster

 China's Satellite Navigation Industry Reaches $79.9 Billion in 2024

 Making Satellite-Based Real-Time Data Processing a Global Reality

 Reflect Orbital Raises $20 Million in Series A Funding to Advance Satellite Constellation
TECH SPACE
Synspective and SATIM Unveil Advanced Object Detection and Classification Solution

 Reusable debris collector promises leap forward in sustainable space cleanup

 Advanced 3D Satellite Component Layout Optimization Method Developed by Beijing Researchers

 Deploying a practical solution to space debris
TECH SPACE
Membranes may have shaped the selection of life's building blocks

 Webb Finds First Clear Evidence of Frozen Water in Young Star System

 Nanodevice Sheds Light on Early Cyanobacterial Evolution

 Tracing ancient cyanobacteria reveals early origins of circadian clocks
TECH SPACE
SwRI Gathers First Ultraviolet Data from NASA's Europa Clipper Mission

 Webb Uncovers New Mysteries in Jupiter's Aurora

 Juno reveals subsurface secrets of Jupiter and Io

 Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.