NASA Cleanroom Microbes Reveal Survival Strategies for Space and Biotech

Cleanrooms are meticulously controlled environments designed to minimize contamination, featuring stringent controls over airflow, temperature, and humidity. Despite these harsh conditions, the study identified numerous extremophiles thriving within these NASA facilities. Many of these newly discovered species possess genes associated with radiation resistance, DNA repair, detoxification of hazardous compounds, and enhanced metabolism, enhancing their chances of survival in space-like conditions.
"Our study aimed to understand the risk of extremophiles being transferred in space missions and to identify which microorganisms might survive the harsh conditions of space. This effort is pivotal for monitoring the risk of microbial contamination and safeguarding against unintentional colonization of exploring planets," said Professor Alexandre Rosado from KAUST, a lead researcher on the project and contributor to multiple NASA working groups focused on planetary protection.
The genetic adaptations found in these microbes could also be harnessed for biotechnology, potentially advancing fields like food preservation, medicine, and industrial processes.
"These findings not only raise important consideration for planetary protection but also open the door for biotechnological innovation," said Junia Schultz, a KAUST postdoctoral fellow and first author of the study. "Space travel provides an opportunity to study microorganisms that possess relevant stress-resistance genes. The genes identified in these newly discovered bacterial species could be engineered for applications in medicine, food preservation, and other industries."
The study also aids NASA in predicting the types of microorganisms astronauts might encounter during space missions and in developing strategies to reduce microbial contamination in cleanrooms.
"KAUST's collaboration with NASA represents a groundbreaking alliance driving the frontiers of space science and astrobiology," said Dr. Kasthuri Venkateswaran, retired Senior Research Scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and a lead author of the study.
"Together, we are unraveling the mysteries of microbes that withstand the extreme conditions of space - organisms with the potential to revolutionize the life sciences, bioengineering, and interplanetary exploration. This partnership not only supports Saudi Arabia's ambitious vision through the Saudi Space Agency but also reinforces KAUST's emergence as a global leader in microbial and space biology research."
Research Report:Genomic insights into novel extremotolerant bacteria isolated from the NASA Phoenix mission spacecraft assembly cleanrooms
Related Links
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)
Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
India plans manned space flight by 2027
Axiom advances space health tech and cancer studies with Ax 4 mission
Who gets to be called an astronaut? Private space travel has reignited debate over use of prestigious title
Rocket Lab Secures U.S. Air Force Contract for Neutron Re-Entry Mission
NASA Progresses Toward Crewed Moon Mission with Spacecraft, Rocket Milestones
Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
Rocket Lab sets May launch for latest iQPS satellite mission
Ancient Mars may have had a carbon cycle - a new study suggests the red planet may have once been warmer, wetter and more favorable for life
Mars surface patterns resemble Earth, revealing secrets of its past
Martian Seismic Data Suggests Potential Liquid Water Reserves at Depth
Searching for Spherules to Sample
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research
Space is a place to found a community not a colony
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
|
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California, Florida over six hours
European Space Agency and Indian Space Research Organisation Expand Human Spaceflight Collaboration
DLR Establishes New Institute of Space Research to Advance Optical Sensor Technologies and Planetary Science
Rheinmetall and ICEYE to Form Joint Venture for Satellite Production and Space Solutions
GMV Secures ESA Contract to Develop Advanced Orbital Neighborhood Monitoring Tool
Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
Accelerating Mathematical Discovery with AI for Tomorrow's Breakthroughs
Sivers Semiconductors Joins Global Push for Satellite Network Interoperability
Plato nears final camera installation for exoplanet hunt
NASA's Webb Lifts Veil on Common but Mysterious Type of Exoplanet
The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm
Super Earths Found Abundant in Distant Orbits Across the Galaxy
Juno reveals subsurface secrets of Jupiter and Io
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus
On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters