 NASA Cleanroom Microbes Reveal Survival Strategies for Space and Biotech
illustration only
 by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) May 13, 2025

Researchers from the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), and institutes across India and Saudi Arabia have discovered 26 new bacterial species in the cleanrooms used to assemble spacecraft. These microbes exhibit genetic traits linked to extreme resilience, offering insights into how life might survive in space and potential biotech applications.

Cleanrooms are meticulously controlled environments designed to minimize contamination, featuring stringent controls over airflow, temperature, and humidity. Despite these harsh conditions, the study identified numerous extremophiles thriving within these NASA facilities. Many of these newly discovered species possess genes associated with radiation resistance, DNA repair, detoxification of hazardous compounds, and enhanced metabolism, enhancing their chances of survival in space-like conditions.

"Our study aimed to understand the risk of extremophiles being transferred in space missions and to identify which microorganisms might survive the harsh conditions of space. This effort is pivotal for monitoring the risk of microbial contamination and safeguarding against unintentional colonization of exploring planets," said Professor Alexandre Rosado from KAUST, a lead researcher on the project and contributor to multiple NASA working groups focused on planetary protection.

The genetic adaptations found in these microbes could also be harnessed for biotechnology, potentially advancing fields like food preservation, medicine, and industrial processes.

"These findings not only raise important consideration for planetary protection but also open the door for biotechnological innovation," said Junia Schultz, a KAUST postdoctoral fellow and first author of the study. "Space travel provides an opportunity to study microorganisms that possess relevant stress-resistance genes. The genes identified in these newly discovered bacterial species could be engineered for applications in medicine, food preservation, and other industries."

The study also aids NASA in predicting the types of microorganisms astronauts might encounter during space missions and in developing strategies to reduce microbial contamination in cleanrooms.

"KAUST's collaboration with NASA represents a groundbreaking alliance driving the frontiers of space science and astrobiology," said Dr. Kasthuri Venkateswaran, retired Senior Research Scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and a lead author of the study.

"Together, we are unraveling the mysteries of microbes that withstand the extreme conditions of space - organisms with the potential to revolutionize the life sciences, bioengineering, and interplanetary exploration. This partnership not only supports Saudi Arabia's ambitious vision through the Saudi Space Agency but also reinforces KAUST's emergence as a global leader in microbial and space biology research."

Research Report:Genomic insights into novel extremotolerant bacteria isolated from the NASA Phoenix mission spacecraft assembly cleanrooms

Life Beyond Earth

