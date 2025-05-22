24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 China places six satellites in orbit with latest Kinetica 1 mission
illustration only
China places six satellites in orbit with latest Kinetica 1 mission
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) May 22, 2025

CAS Space, a commercial aerospace firm under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, launched its Kinetica 1-Y7 solid-propellant rocket on Wednesday, successfully deploying six satellites into space.

The rocket lifted off at 12:05 pm local time from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert. Onboard were three remote-sensing satellites, one radar satellite, a mini weather satellite, and an experimental satellite. CAS Space stated the payloads are intended for urban planning, environmental monitoring, meteorological observation, and other civilian applications.

The Y7 designation denotes the seventh launch in the Kinetica 1 series. With this mission, China has conducted 31 spaceflights so far in 2025.

Debuting in July 2022 at the same site, the Kinetica 1 remains China's largest and most capable solid-fueled rocket. Standing 30 meters tall and 2.65 meters in diameter, it weighs 135 metric tons at launch and can deliver up to 1.5 tons of payload to a 500-kilometer sun-synchronous orbit. The rocket, previously named ZK 1A, has completed seven launches and placed 63 satellites in orbit to date.

CAS Space is currently developing the next-generation Kinetica 2 rocket, which is expected to fly for the first time later in 2025.

Related Links
 CAS Space
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
Kazakhstan denies reports Russia to leave Baikonur spaceport
 Astana, Kazakhstan (AFP) May 15, 2025
 Kazakhstan said Thursday there were no talks on Russia giving up its lease on the Baikonur spaceport before it runs out in 2050, amid reports Moscow is looking to ditch the ageing cosmodrome. The spaceport is used by Russia to send astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). But Moscow has signalled it aims to pull out of the ISS - one of the rare projects where Russian cooperation continues with Western countries - as early as 2028. That has put the status of Baikonur at risk, wi ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA's Voyager 1 Revives Backup Thrusters Before Command Pause

 3D Printing Technologies Pave the Way for Moon and Mars Construction

 Seeking something new, Airbnb CEO promises 'perfect concierge'

 Axiom advances space health tech and cancer studies with Ax 4 mission
ROCKET SCIENCE
Chinese Company Conducts Fifth Sea-Based Rocket Launch

 Nose cone glitch wipes Australian rocket launch

 Two Earth Return Missions in Two Months Highlight Rocket Lab's Rapid Re-entry Capabilities

 Kazakhstan denies reports Russia to leave Baikonur spaceport
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover to Take Bite Out of 'Krokodillen'`

 What Martian Craters Reveal About Subsurface Composition

 NASA Observes First Visible-light Auroras at Mars

 Sols 4541-4542: Boxwork Structure, or Just "Box-Like" Structure?
ROCKET SCIENCE
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
ROCKET SCIENCE
Making Satellite-Based Real-Time Data Processing a Global Reality

 Reflect Orbital Raises $20 Million in Series A Funding to Advance Satellite Constellation

 Intelsat and Cubic3 Advance Vehicle Connectivity with Successful Satellite Integration Test

 Space Forge Secures Largest UK Space Tech Series A to Advance In-Orbit Manufacturing
ROCKET SCIENCE
Advanced 3D Satellite Component Layout Optimization Method Developed by Beijing Researchers

 Synspective and SATIM Unveil Advanced Object Detection and Classification Solution

 Vietnam jails 23 people over rare earths exploitation

 Nvidia unveils plan for Taiwan's first 'AI supercomputer'
ROCKET SCIENCE
Twin Star Systems May Hold Key to Planet Formation Insights

 NASA Cleanroom Microbes Reveal Survival Strategies for Space and Biotech

 Plato nears final camera installation for exoplanet hunt

 NASA's Webb Lifts Veil on Common but Mysterious Type of Exoplanet
ROCKET SCIENCE
Webb Uncovers New Mysteries in Jupiter's Aurora

 Juno reveals subsurface secrets of Jupiter and Io

 Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus

 On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.