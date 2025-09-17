Evallic enters satellite communications sector with Requtech investment

Founded in 2009, Requtech has built a reputation as a pioneer in SatCom innovation. Its electronically scanned phased array (RESA) terminals, certified by major satellite operators including Intelsat, deliver secure, reliable connectivity across land, sea, and air platforms.
With Evallic's support, Requtech will continue operating under its own brand, expanding its global reach and enhancing its technology portfolio. The partnership positions both companies to capitalize on growing demand for mobile, secure satellite communication solutions.
"Requtech has an outstanding track record of developing leading SatCom solutions, well suited for the needs of its demanding customers," said Hampus Nestius of Evallic. "Its latest addition of the RESA terminals demonstrate remarkable innovation, allowing defense, government and critical infrastructure customers to have reliable and secure satellite connectivity on the move. The addition of Requtech strengthens our collective capabilities and opens new opportunities for innovation."
Requtech's founder and CEO, Dr. Omid Sotoudeh, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership. "Partnering with Evallic marks a transformative moment for Requtech. We've long been committed to revolutionize global communication capabilities, and this collaboration enables us to scale our impact significantly. Evallic's cutting-edge platform and strategic direction offer the perfect foundation for us to drive forward technological breakthroughs and broaden our influence across international defense and security sectors."
Evallic stated that the investment reinforces its strategy to unite leaders and innovators in defense technology to enhance societal security. The transaction, signed in August, remains subject to regulatory approvals. Financial details were not disclosed.
Related Links
Requtech
The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA blocks Chinese citizens from working on space programs
Top Japan start-up Sakana AI touts nature-inspired tech
Chinese cluster now world's top innovation hotspot: UN
Dragon supply mission docks with International Space Station
Rocket Lab inaugurates Launch Complex 3 to prepare for Neutron rocket operations
First five Flight Ticket Initiative missions confirmed with Avio and Isar Aerospace
SpaceX sets record with 30th Falcon 9 spaceflight
SpaceX answers critics with successful Starship test flight
Over Soroya Ridge and onward
Mars mantle holds fragments from ancient giant impacts study finds
Curiosity Captures Mars Landscape While Talking to an Orbiter
Preparing rock analysis methods on Earth for future Mars samples
China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts
Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station
Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days
|
China outlines roadmap for growth in satellite communication sector
SpaceX expands Starlink network in latest Falcon 9 launch
Aerospacelab secures 94M EUR to expand satellite production and development
SiriusXM activates SXM 10 to bolster North American audio network
MSBAI wins DoD contract to accelerate OrbitGuard for space situational awarenes
SwRI advances laser driven testing for ballistic resistance
Freeport Indonesia suspends Papua mine operation after landslide
Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech
Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth
Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth
Circle versus rectangle: Finding 'Earth 2.0' may be easier using a new telescope shape
Clues from Butterfly Nebula dust advance knowledge of rocky planet origins
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations
Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core
Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
New Horizons begins record hibernation in Kuiper Belt
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters