Evallic enters satellite communications sector with Requtech investment



by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) Sep 17, 2025



Evallic has announced an investment in Requtech AB, a Swedish firm specializing in advanced satellite communication systems for defense, government, and critical infrastructure. The move marks Evallic's entry into the rapidly expanding SatCom sector.

Founded in 2009, Requtech has built a reputation as a pioneer in SatCom innovation. Its electronically scanned phased array (RESA) terminals, certified by major satellite operators including Intelsat, deliver secure, reliable connectivity across land, sea, and air platforms.

With Evallic's support, Requtech will continue operating under its own brand, expanding its global reach and enhancing its technology portfolio. The partnership positions both companies to capitalize on growing demand for mobile, secure satellite communication solutions.

"Requtech has an outstanding track record of developing leading SatCom solutions, well suited for the needs of its demanding customers," said Hampus Nestius of Evallic. "Its latest addition of the RESA terminals demonstrate remarkable innovation, allowing defense, government and critical infrastructure customers to have reliable and secure satellite connectivity on the move. The addition of Requtech strengthens our collective capabilities and opens new opportunities for innovation."

Requtech's founder and CEO, Dr. Omid Sotoudeh, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership. "Partnering with Evallic marks a transformative moment for Requtech. We've long been committed to revolutionize global communication capabilities, and this collaboration enables us to scale our impact significantly. Evallic's cutting-edge platform and strategic direction offer the perfect foundation for us to drive forward technological breakthroughs and broaden our influence across international defense and security sectors."

Evallic stated that the investment reinforces its strategy to unite leaders and innovators in defense technology to enhance societal security. The transaction, signed in August, remains subject to regulatory approvals. Financial details were not disclosed.

