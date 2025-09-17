24/7 Space News
 Voyager debuts first space based multi cloud region to advance orbital data processing
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 17, 2025

Voyager Technologies Inc. (NYSE: VOYG) has deployed Space Edge to the International Space Station, creating what it describes as the first multi-cloud region in orbit. The platform, launched Sept. 14, introduces real-time space-based data processing capabilities.

Developed by LEOcloud, a recent Voyager acquisition, Space Edge is a space-hardened cloud infrastructure designed to reduce latency, improve security, and lower data transport costs. By processing information directly in orbit, the system enables up to 30 times faster performance compared with traditional satellite-to-ground methods.

"As the space economy grows, space-based infrastructure becomes as essential as it is on Earth," said Dennis R. Gatens, president of LEOcloud at Voyager. "For missions across defense, national security and in-space research that require actionable data at the speed of relevance, Space Edge brings data processing closer to the source."

The system is engineered for flexible encryption protocols, including customer-defined standards, and integrates Podman, an open-source container engine developed by Red Hat engineers and the community, for application deployment and administration.

"Space-based cloud infrastructure is the next frontier, and more secure, flexible infrastructure is paramount to enabling AI workloads at the orbital edge delivering mission success," said Travis Steele, chief architect for air and space forces at Red Hat. "Deploying Podman on Space Edge delivers containerized, low-latency processing in orbit, helping ensure that teams have the capabilities necessary to analyze data and make real-time decisions with greater speed and reliability."

Voyager plans to expand its network of orbital cloud regions, supporting mission-critical AI-enabled research, exploration, and operations. The company sees Space Edge as a foundation for scalable, secure orbital computing, extending the reach of modern cloud services into space.

