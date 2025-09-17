24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Beijing company sets new thrust record in rocket engine test
illustration only
Beijing company sets new thrust record in rocket engine test
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Sep 17, 2025

Space Pioneer, a Beijing-based private launch firm, has completed a major ignition test of its TL 3 carrier rocket, establishing a national record for thrust produced by any Chinese privately developed launch vehicle.

The test took place Monday on an offshore platform in Haiyang, Shandong province. Nine TH-12 liquid oxygen-kerosene engines fired for 30 seconds, generating around 840 metric tons of thrust. The trial confirmed the TL 3 first-stage design and subsystem integration, while also marking China's first sea-based engine ignition test.

The previous record of 769 tons was set in June by LandSpace's TQ-12A engines at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Inner Mongolia.

The TL 3 stands 72 meters tall with a 3.8-meter diameter and weighs nearly 600 tons at liftoff. With 840 tons of thrust, it can transport 17 tons to a 500-kilometer sun-synchronous orbit or 22 tons to low Earth orbit. Engineers said it matches the capacity of SpaceX's Falcon 9 and can deliver up to 36 satellites per launch.

"Research and development of the TL 3 started in March 2023. This test checked the rocket's actual flight status and testified to its operational reliability. Its success means we have passed the major technical test before launch," said Kang Yonglai, founder and chairman of Space Pioneer.

Kang added the TL 3 is suited for deploying satellites into mid- and high-altitude orbits and delivering heavy cargo to China's Tiangong space station. Its maiden flight is targeted for later this year from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

Space Pioneer has also built a Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province, facility with capacity to manufacture 30 TL 3 rockets annually.

The company has advanced quickly in China's private aerospace industry. In April 2023, it became the first Chinese private firm to reach orbit with a liquid-fuel rocket when TL 2 launched successfully from Jiuquan. That mission was the first instance worldwide of a privately developed liquid-propellant rocket succeeding on its debut orbital attempt, a milestone not achieved by SpaceX, Virgin Orbit, or LandSpace on their first tries.

Related Links
 Space Pioneer
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
SpaceX scrubs latest Starship launch due to bad weather
 Washington (AFP) Aug 26, 2025
 Bad weather on Monday forced SpaceX to postpone the latest launch of its massive prototype Starship rocket, key to founder Elon Musk's dreams of colonizing Mars and NASA's plans to return astronauts to the Moon. The tenth test flight, which could now happen as soon as Tuesday, comes at a time of heightened scrutiny for the world's most powerful launch vehicle following a string of explosive failures that have begun raising doubts about its viability. Standing 403 feet (123 meters) tall, the ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
Duke launches $2 million SPACE initiative to unite science and policy for cosmic exploration

 SpaceX launches cargo freighter to the International space Station

 NASA Advances Planning for Industry-Led Space Stations in Low Earth Orbit

 Progress 93 supply and trash removal mission headed to space station
ROCKET SCIENCE
Kongsberg to supply key hardware for Ariane 6 launcher

 SpaceX Saturday Starlink launch on schedule

 First reusable US launcher set for European base at Andoya

 SpaceX completes 500th booster landing in Starlink mission
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA Announces CHAPEA Crew for Year-Long Mars Mission Simulation

 'Potential biosignatures' found in ancient Mars lake

 Researchers uncover potential biosignatures on Mars

 Perseverance Meets the Megabreccia
ROCKET SCIENCE
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040

 AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts

 Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station
ROCKET SCIENCE
Amazon's Starlink rival lands first major airline deal

 Precision CNC for High-Speed Aerospace Impellers

 Airbus, Leonardo and Thales reported moving towards European space firm

 SpaceX set to launch Indonesian communication satellite after scrub
ROCKET SCIENCE
Musk's title of richest person challenged by Oracle's Ellison

 New study links satellite discharges to electron buildup in orbit

 7 Best Barbershop Software Options in 2025

 MSBAI wins DoD contract to accelerate OrbitGuard for space situational awarenes
ROCKET SCIENCE
Spacecraft study shows interstellar comet encounter mission within reach

 UMD-led study discovers warm space dust in distant place

 Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth

 Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth
ROCKET SCIENCE
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations

 Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites

 New Horizons begins record hibernation in Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.