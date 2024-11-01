24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Europe commercial satellite life extension mission set for 2027
illustration only

Europe commercial satellite life extension mission set for 2027

by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Nov 14, 2025

Infinite Orbits and SES have agreed to conduct a geostationary satellite life extension mission, marking the first commercial undertaking of its kind in Europe. The operation will use Endurance, a 750kg docking satellite designed for in-orbit services. Launch is planned for 2027, and docking with a SES satellite is set to follow an in-orbit demonstration.

The agreement establishes Infinite Orbits as a key partner for geostationary in-orbit services in the region. With the demonstration completed, Infinite Orbits will extend the operational life of at least one SES satellite by five years. Additional missions are being evaluated.

"Extending the operational life of our GEO satellites is important for delivering continued value to customers and optimizing satellite economics. At the same time, we remain committed to advancing space sustainability through innovative approaches. We are excited to collaborate with Infinite Orbits to enable responsible use of space while ensuring long-term service continuity," said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES.

Endurance uses a patented autonomous vision-based navigation system to approach and dock with geostationary satellites, allowing compatibility with more than 70 percent of current end-of-life vehicles. The spacecraft provides a range of services including station keeping, pointing management, orbital relocation and end-of-life disposal.

Support from the European Commission's European Innovation Council and cofunding from France 2030 have contributed to the mission's development.

"We started Infinite Orbits with a focused goal to master a set of technologies allowing for competitive in-orbit services. To change the way we use space, in-orbit services must not only be safe, but they must also be compatible with our customers' needs. We firmly believe that this is essential if we are to offer operators new opportunities to optimize their assets and promote a more sustainable approach to space," said Adel Haddoud, CEO of Infinite Orbits.

Collaboration with SES positions Infinite Orbits as the first European entity to perform a geostationary satellite life extension. The company is preparing for potential future international engagements.

Related Links
 Infinite Orbits
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Mission control center supports HummingSat launches with digital twin and electric orbit-raising
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 10, 2025
 SWISSto12 has detailed the mission control operations for its geostationary satellite, HummingSat. The company's Command-and-Control Center in Athens, Georgia, facilitates launch, orbit raising, and in-orbit testing prior to customer handover. SWISSto12 plans an additional redundant Mission Control capability in Europe. Since opening, the Georgia center has incorporated mission control systems with software meeting redundancy and resilience standards for continuous operational availability. This t ... read more
TECH SPACE
Trump II could be moment to break US tech power: author

 US-China tensions weigh on Lisbon's Web Summit

 AI-developed controller directs satellite in pioneering in-orbit maneuver

 'Western tech dominance fading' at Lisbon's Web Summit
TECH SPACE
LandSpace prepares reusable ZQ 3 rocket for first launch after major tests in China

 China's Galactic Energy fails Ceres-1 rocket satellite mission launch

 SpaceX Starlink launch breaks record for Florida spaceport

 The next frontier in clean flight? Jet fuel from city waste
TECH SPACE
Dust and Sand Movements Reshape Martian Slopes

 NASA's ESCAPADE mission to Mars - twin UC Berkeley satellites dubbed Blue and Gold - will launch in early November

 Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions

 Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice
TECH SPACE
Tiangong hosts dual crews after debris impact delays Shenzhou-20 return

 Chinese astronauts use upgraded oven to barbecue chicken wings and steaks aboard space station

 China unveils 2026 mission for next generation crewed spaceship

 China sends youngest astronaut, mice to space station
TECH SPACE
China moves forward with orbital internet network expansion

 SpaceX launches 29 satellites after fireball spotted in the sky

 New satellite operations centre planned for Germany to support EU constellation

 Strengthening Canadian space sector with MDA Space investment in Maritime Launch
TECH SPACE
York Space demonstrates successful payload commissioning for BARD mission

 Preparations begin for return of Shenzhou mission crew after debris incident

 Mission control center supports HummingSat launches with digital twin and electric orbit-raising

 MIT senior turns waste from the fishing industry into biodegradable plastic
TECH SPACE
3I/ATLAS Highlights Scale and Significance of Interstellar Objects Passing Through the Solar System

 New study revises our picture of the most common planets in the galaxy

 Closest-ever view of planet-forming disk captured around distant star

 New experiments reveal key process forming water during planet creation
TECH SPACE
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.