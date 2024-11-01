Europe commercial satellite life extension mission set for 2027

The agreement establishes Infinite Orbits as a key partner for geostationary in-orbit services in the region. With the demonstration completed, Infinite Orbits will extend the operational life of at least one SES satellite by five years. Additional missions are being evaluated.
"Extending the operational life of our GEO satellites is important for delivering continued value to customers and optimizing satellite economics. At the same time, we remain committed to advancing space sustainability through innovative approaches. We are excited to collaborate with Infinite Orbits to enable responsible use of space while ensuring long-term service continuity," said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES.
Endurance uses a patented autonomous vision-based navigation system to approach and dock with geostationary satellites, allowing compatibility with more than 70 percent of current end-of-life vehicles. The spacecraft provides a range of services including station keeping, pointing management, orbital relocation and end-of-life disposal.
Support from the European Commission's European Innovation Council and cofunding from France 2030 have contributed to the mission's development.
"We started Infinite Orbits with a focused goal to master a set of technologies allowing for competitive in-orbit services. To change the way we use space, in-orbit services must not only be safe, but they must also be compatible with our customers' needs. We firmly believe that this is essential if we are to offer operators new opportunities to optimize their assets and promote a more sustainable approach to space," said Adel Haddoud, CEO of Infinite Orbits.
Collaboration with SES positions Infinite Orbits as the first European entity to perform a geostationary satellite life extension. The company is preparing for potential future international engagements.
