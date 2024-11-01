New satellite operations centre planned for Germany to support EU constellation

SatCo's new constellation will be equipped with a sophisticated command switch designed for European oversight. This functionality enables ongoing encryption and security updates for S-Band and Q/V-Band links - covering both space-to-device connections and ground linkages - to optimize operational security. The command switch system permits real-time modification of telemetry, tracking, control, and service encryption keys. This allows the activation, deactivation, and precise steering of satellite beams depending on European requirements.
Emergency response and disaster relief agencies will benefit from direct space-based broadband coverage supported by the constellation, allowing first responders to use standard smartphones for communications in hazardous or isolated areas. Service reliability is structured to fulfill the EU Critical Communication System (EUCCS) vision, supporting frequency bands identified for PPDR purposes, subject to national regulatory conditions.
In addition to commercial telecom applications, the German centre will provide continuous technical oversight, responding to environmental factors - including extraterrestrial events such as solar flares - and troubleshooting terrestrial disruptions. The centre will operate as part of a network of SatCo ground-based gateway sites throughout Europe. These stations provide secure data backhaul between satellite and terrestrial networks, supporting seamless connectivity for users who move between ground-based and space-based coverage.
To support the initiative, AST SpaceMobile has submitted filings with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) through Germany, addressing spectrum management and potential signal interference. The German location was selected for its strategic role at the centre of Europe's broadband ecosystem, and its capacity to anchor network operations and compliance for EU users.
SatCo aims to leverage the EU's 2GHz Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) spectrum, ensuring that mobile network operators can offer direct space-based broadband on the basis of their national spectrum holdings. If SatCo secures access to this spectrum, it will enable MNOs to provide comprehensive, sovereign pan-European connectivity to their customers, further embedding resilient infrastructure within the EU communications sector.
AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone have demonstrated their technical readiness by conducting the world's first space-based video call and achieving direct 4G/5G mobile connectivity to unmodified smartphones in Europe, with measured download speeds in excess of 20 Mbps using a 5 MHz channel. AST SpaceMobile's next-generation Block 2 BlueBird satellites are planned to boost bandwidth significantly - up to tenfold compared to current units - with peak speeds projected at 120 Mbps, supported by a large patent portfolio and a U.S.-based manufacturing facility.
Related Links
AST SpaceMobile Inc. and Vodafone Group Plc
The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Trump again taps Musk ally Jared Isaacman to lead NASA
Henon CubeSat to pioneer distant retrograde orbit with early solar storm warnings
China vows massive high-tech sector development in next decade
Space exploration in the backyard, on a budget - how NASA simulates conditions in space without blasting off
Florida Space Coast set to break yearly launch record this week
India space agency launches its heaviest satellite
Framatome to manufacture sealed fuel sources for ESA lunar and deep space power systems
Florida Space Coast doubleader: SpaceX launches, ULA scrubbed
Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions
Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice
Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation
Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test
China unveils 2026 mission for next generation crewed spaceship
China sends youngest astronaut, mice to space station
China's latest astronaut trio dock at Tiangong Space Station
China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission
|
New satellite operations centre planned for Germany to support EU constellation
Strengthening Canadian space sector with MDA Space investment in Maritime Launch
Laser-powered networks set to transform coordination of future satellite constellations
Catalyx Space expands orbital logistics after securing 5.4 million dollar seed funding
Eyes turn to space to feed power-hungry data centers
Intuitive Machines agrees to acquire Lanteris Space Systems in major space sector expansion
Sidus Space unveils FeatherEdge 248Vi computer for AI and ML in satellite and defense systems
OpenAI boss calls on governments to build AI infrastructure
New experiments reveal key process forming water during planet creation
SETI uses NVIDIA IGX Thor for faster real-time signal search
Revealing Exoplanet Atmospheres with 3D Eclipse Mapping
Multi-temperature coronal mass ejections shed light on solar system origins
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters