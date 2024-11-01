Frontgrade unveils SADA-10 drive to increase efficiency for LEO and MEO satellites



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 20, 2025



Frontgrade Technologies has introduced the SADA-10, a compact Solar Array Drive Assembly designed to support precise solar array positioning for Low Earth Orbit and Medium Earth Orbit space missions. Built using knowledge acquired from previous flight systems, the SADA-10 features a hybrid stepper motor paired with a harmonic gear drive, delivering high torque, zero backlash, and 0.015-degree positioning accuracy to enhance solar tracking and power output in orbit.

The unit incorporates dual potentiometers for redundant position sensing. Its power-efficient circuit design limits power draw, facilitating efficient power and data transfer while minimizing spacecraft complexity and improving overall power budget management.

Provided as an off-the-shelf standard product, the SADA-10 uses a Twist Cap variant achieving +/- 1820 degrees of rotation. Frontgrade also plans future configurable versions that add slip ring assemblies for continuous 360-degree rotation and support for power levels reaching 120 volts. This flexibility allows integration across a variety of spacecraft designs.

With a mass of 3.0 kilograms, the SADA-10 supplies over 19 Newton-meters of output torque and operates within a temperature range of - 30 to +65 degrees Celsius. Its electromechanical integration reduces component count and wiring, contributing to lower mass, reduced cost, and potentially longer spacecraft mission duration.

Lorne Graves, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Frontgrade Technologies, stated, "The SADA-10 brings together precision, efficiency, and reliability in a compact package that's ready for today's dynamic mission needs. It empowers our customers to capture more power, streamline integration, and enhance spacecraft performance, all with proven, flight-qualified technology."

