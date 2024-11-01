Frontgrade unveils SADA-10 drive to increase efficiency for LEO and MEO satellites

The unit incorporates dual potentiometers for redundant position sensing. Its power-efficient circuit design limits power draw, facilitating efficient power and data transfer while minimizing spacecraft complexity and improving overall power budget management.
Provided as an off-the-shelf standard product, the SADA-10 uses a Twist Cap variant achieving +/- 1820 degrees of rotation. Frontgrade also plans future configurable versions that add slip ring assemblies for continuous 360-degree rotation and support for power levels reaching 120 volts. This flexibility allows integration across a variety of spacecraft designs.
With a mass of 3.0 kilograms, the SADA-10 supplies over 19 Newton-meters of output torque and operates within a temperature range of - 30 to +65 degrees Celsius. Its electromechanical integration reduces component count and wiring, contributing to lower mass, reduced cost, and potentially longer spacecraft mission duration.
Lorne Graves, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Frontgrade Technologies, stated, "The SADA-10 brings together precision, efficiency, and reliability in a compact package that's ready for today's dynamic mission needs. It empowers our customers to capture more power, streamline integration, and enhance spacecraft performance, all with proven, flight-qualified technology."
Related Links
Frontgrade Technologies
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Hydroponic plant factories enable continuous urban edamame harvest
Can America Beat China Back to the Moon?
Race for first private space station heats up as NASA set to retire ISS
Colorado Boulder advances research and education in space law and policy
Blue Origin's New Glenn Nails First Ocean Booster Landing
Solar flares pause Blue Origin-NASA Mars probe launch
Blue Origin launches NASA Mars mission and nails booster landing
Record doubleheader: SpaceX launches 2 Falcon 9 rockets from Florida
Ancient Martian groundwater may have prolonged habitability beyond previous estimates
What a Martian ice age left behind
NASA twin spacecraft depart Earth orbit to begin Mars mission
Dust and Sand Movements Reshape Martian Slopes
China returns research samples from space station to Earth for study
Resupply spacecraft prepared for Tiangong station after safe crew return
China's Shenzhou-20 astronauts return to Earth after delay
Tiangong hosts dual crews after debris impact delays Shenzhou-20 return
|
York Space Systems prepares for public offering as satellite deployments and contract wins drive growth
ESA's impact featured in key UK space policy report
Fast Satellite Ground Synchronization Technology Advances Beam Hopping Communications
China moves forward with orbital internet network expansion
Biggest myths to debunk before playing online casino games
MIT researchers propose a new model for legible, modular software
Kepler sets January launch for optical data relay satellites to expand in-orbit connectivity
Power grid agreement to supply energy for Loft Orbital satellites
Machine learning tool distinguishes signs of life from non-living compounds in space samples
How to spot life in the clouds on other worlds
Exoplanet map initiative earns NASA support for University of Iowa physicist
3I/ATLAS Highlights Scale and Significance of Interstellar Objects Passing Through the Solar System
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters