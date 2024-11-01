24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Frontgrade unveils SADA-10 drive to increase efficiency for LEO and MEO satellites
illustration only

Frontgrade unveils SADA-10 drive to increase efficiency for LEO and MEO satellites

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 20, 2025

Frontgrade Technologies has introduced the SADA-10, a compact Solar Array Drive Assembly designed to support precise solar array positioning for Low Earth Orbit and Medium Earth Orbit space missions. Built using knowledge acquired from previous flight systems, the SADA-10 features a hybrid stepper motor paired with a harmonic gear drive, delivering high torque, zero backlash, and 0.015-degree positioning accuracy to enhance solar tracking and power output in orbit.

The unit incorporates dual potentiometers for redundant position sensing. Its power-efficient circuit design limits power draw, facilitating efficient power and data transfer while minimizing spacecraft complexity and improving overall power budget management.

Provided as an off-the-shelf standard product, the SADA-10 uses a Twist Cap variant achieving +/- 1820 degrees of rotation. Frontgrade also plans future configurable versions that add slip ring assemblies for continuous 360-degree rotation and support for power levels reaching 120 volts. This flexibility allows integration across a variety of spacecraft designs.

With a mass of 3.0 kilograms, the SADA-10 supplies over 19 Newton-meters of output torque and operates within a temperature range of - 30 to +65 degrees Celsius. Its electromechanical integration reduces component count and wiring, contributing to lower mass, reduced cost, and potentially longer spacecraft mission duration.

Lorne Graves, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Frontgrade Technologies, stated, "The SADA-10 brings together precision, efficiency, and reliability in a compact package that's ready for today's dynamic mission needs. It empowers our customers to capture more power, streamline integration, and enhance spacecraft performance, all with proven, flight-qualified technology."

Related Links
 Frontgrade Technologies
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Power grid agreement to supply energy for Loft Orbital satellites
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 19, 2025
 Loft Orbital and Star Catcher Industries have signed what is described as one of the first commercial energy purchase agreements for space operations. The deal allows Loft to buy power from Star Catcher's planned orbital energy grid to support its mission-agnostic satellite platforms in low Earth orbit, enabling dynamic growth in their satellite constellations. Loft's approach provides a turnkey deployment for a variety of customer payloads onboard high-power satellites. As payload demands increas ... read more
TECH SPACE
Hydroponic plant factories enable continuous urban edamame harvest

 Can America Beat China Back to the Moon?

 Race for first private space station heats up as NASA set to retire ISS

 Colorado Boulder advances research and education in space law and policy
TECH SPACE
Blue Origin's New Glenn Nails First Ocean Booster Landing

 Solar flares pause Blue Origin-NASA Mars probe launch

 Blue Origin launches NASA Mars mission and nails booster landing

 Record doubleheader: SpaceX launches 2 Falcon 9 rockets from Florida
TECH SPACE
Ancient Martian groundwater may have prolonged habitability beyond previous estimates

 What a Martian ice age left behind

 NASA twin spacecraft depart Earth orbit to begin Mars mission

 Dust and Sand Movements Reshape Martian Slopes
TECH SPACE
China returns research samples from space station to Earth for study

 Resupply spacecraft prepared for Tiangong station after safe crew return

 China's Shenzhou-20 astronauts return to Earth after delay

 Tiangong hosts dual crews after debris impact delays Shenzhou-20 return
TECH SPACE
York Space Systems prepares for public offering as satellite deployments and contract wins drive growth

 ESA's impact featured in key UK space policy report

 Fast Satellite Ground Synchronization Technology Advances Beam Hopping Communications

 China moves forward with orbital internet network expansion
TECH SPACE
Biggest myths to debunk before playing online casino games

 MIT researchers propose a new model for legible, modular software

 Kepler sets January launch for optical data relay satellites to expand in-orbit connectivity

 Power grid agreement to supply energy for Loft Orbital satellites
TECH SPACE
Machine learning tool distinguishes signs of life from non-living compounds in space samples

 How to spot life in the clouds on other worlds

 Exoplanet map initiative earns NASA support for University of Iowa physicist

 3I/ATLAS Highlights Scale and Significance of Interstellar Objects Passing Through the Solar System
TECH SPACE
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory

 Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.