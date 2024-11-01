China moves forward with orbital internet network expansion



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Nov 11, 2025



A Long March 12 rocket placed the latest batch of low Earth orbit satellites into space on November 10, 2025, launching from the Hainan commercial spacecraft site in southern China. China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) confirmed the successful deployment shortly after liftoff.

This group represents the 13th installment of hardware for China's internet satellite network. Twelve prior launches this year have continued assembling the nation's space-based internet system, which aims to deliver worldwide coverage through approximately 13,000 satellites operating in low-Earth orbit.

The Long March 12 rocket, developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, is the first Chinese vehicle built with a 3.8-meter diameter. Previously, most Chinese carrier rockets featured a 3.35-meter diameter, a standard set decades ago for rail transport constraints.

At 62.6 meters tall, the Long March 12 is the second tallest in the fleet, exceeded only by the 62.8-meter Long March 5. The launch was the 72nd space mission performed in China and marked the 607th Long March launch.

