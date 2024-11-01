24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Orbital cloud project to combine solar powered AI compute and satellite network in low Earth orbit
illustration only

Orbital cloud project to combine solar powered AI compute and satellite network in low Earth orbit

by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Nov 20, 2025

PowerBank Corporation is partnering with Smartlink AI under the Orbit AI banner to develop an orbital cloud architecture that combines satellite communications, AI computing and blockchain verification in low Earth orbit powered by solar energy.

The project centers on two linked systems: DeStarlink, described as a decentralized low Earth orbit network for global connectivity, and DeStarAI, a set of orbital AI data centers using solar arrays and space-based cooling. Together they form the Orbital Cloud, which is intended to provide a unified infrastructure layer for connectivity and in-orbit compute.

Through this collaboration, PowerBank plans to supply advanced solar generation systems and adaptive thermal control technologies to support what it calls the execution layer of future satellites. The work aligns with the company's broader push into digital asset, data center and real-world-asset infrastructure where solar power supports data-intensive AI deployments.

According to PowerBank CEO Dr. Richard Lu, the combined markets for orbital satellites, in-orbit data centers, blockchain verification and solar-powered digital infrastructure could exceed $700 billion over the next decade. He said, "The next frontier of human innovation isn't just in space exploration, it's in building the infrastructure of tomorrow above the Earth. The combined markets for orbital satellites, in-orbit data centers, blockchain verification, and solar-powered digital infrastructure are projected to exceed $700 billion over the next decade. By integrating solar energy with orbital computing, PowerBank is helping create a globally sovereign, AI-enabled digital layer in space , which is a system that can help power finance, communications, and critical infrastructure."

Gus Liu, co-founder and CEO of Smartlink AI, framed Orbit AI as a platform for autonomous, space-based computing and verification. "Orbit AI is creating the first truly intelligent layer in orbit - satellites that compute, verify, and optimize themselves autonomously," he said. "The Orbital Cloud turns space into a platform for AI, blockchain, and global connectivity. By leveraging solar-powered compute payloads and decentralized verification nodes, we are opening an entirely new potentially $700+ billion-dollar market opportunity - one that combines energy, data, and sovereignty to reshape industries from finance to government and Web3. PowerBank's expertise in advanced solar energy systems will be significant in supporting this initiative."

The companies position the Orbital Cloud as a way to bypass terrestrial grid and cooling constraints by using solar-powered computing in orbit. The concept aims to integrate communication and compute layers into one infrastructure for space-based data services, and to operate beyond national or geopolitical network controls. The initial Genesis-1 satellite is expected to carry an Ethereum wallet and blockchain node to conduct verified transactions in orbit.

The partners cite broader industry expectations that space-based data centers will become competitive with terrestrial facilities. In a recent comment at Italian Tech Week in Turin, Jeff Bezos said, "We will be able to beat the cost of terrestrial data centres in space in the next couple of decades. These giant training clusters will be better built in space, because we have solar power there, 24/7 - no clouds, no rain, no weather. It already has happened with weather and communication satellites. The next step is going to be data centres and then other kinds of manufacturing."

The Orbital Cloud is positioned at the intersection of several expanding sectors. Cited figures include orbital infrastructure markets rising from about USD 13.5 billion in 2024 to USD 21.3 billion by 2029, a projected global satellite market of USD 615 billion by 2032, in-orbit data centers growing from about USD 1.77 billion in 2029 to USD 39.1 billion by 2035, and satellite data services expanding from roughly USD 12.16 billion in 2024 to about USD 55.24 billion by 2034. Combined, these markets are described as representing a potential USD 700 billion-plus opportunity over the next decade driven by AI, blockchain, renewable energy and digital-sovereignty needs.

Orbit AI plans to draw on technologies and components from several major suppliers. The Ethereum Foundation is expected to provide blockchain frameworks and wallet architecture. NVIDIA will supply high-performance GPUs for AI compute payloads. Galaxy Space will contribute satellite manufacturing elements for future spacecraft, while Galactic Energy is identified for launch systems and rocket technologies. SparkX Satellite is building the DeStarlink Genesis-1 spacecraft, and AscendX Aerospace is associated with advanced rocket materials for future satellite assemblies.

PowerBank reports that it intends to make an initial US USD 50,000 investment in Orbit AI. The agreement includes an option to invest USD 1 million for a 2 percent equity stake, which, with Orbit AI's approval, could increase to up to USD 10 million for 20 percent equity. The additional investment is contingent on final terms and is planned for completion before the launch of DeStarlink Genesis-1, currently targeted for December 2025.

The roadmap for the Orbital Cloud starts with the Genesis-1 launch in the fourth quarter of 2025 carrying an Ethereum wallet, a blockchain node and an initial AI inference payload. In 2026, Orbit AI plans to extend the system to between five and eight orbital nodes that combine compute and connectivity. The company then targets a full constellation rollout and commercialization of orbital cloud services across 2027 and 2028, followed by a phase between 2028 and 2030 that focuses on autonomous network governance and scaled orbital compute and communications operations.

Related Links
 PowerBank Corporation
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
What are the main blockchain innovations that make Solana stand out?
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 20, 2025
 The history of Solana (SOL) began in 2017, when this cryptocurrency project was created to improve the solutions offered by other projects and to become a web-scale blockchain, where it was normal to take advantage of all the benefits of blockchain securely and quickly. Solana introduced numerous innovations to the world, demonstrating that any shortcoming can be addressed with a suitable solution, enabling it to thrive. ... read more
TECH SPACE
Hydroponic plant factories enable continuous urban edamame harvest

 Can America Beat China Back to the Moon?

 Race for first private space station heats up as NASA set to retire ISS

 Colorado Boulder advances research and education in space law and policy
TECH SPACE
Blue Origin's New Glenn Nails First Ocean Booster Landing

 Solar flares pause Blue Origin-NASA Mars probe launch

 Blue Origin launches NASA Mars mission and nails booster landing

 Record doubleheader: SpaceX launches 2 Falcon 9 rockets from Florida
TECH SPACE
Ancient Martian groundwater may have prolonged habitability beyond previous estimates

 What a Martian ice age left behind

 NASA twin spacecraft depart Earth orbit to begin Mars mission

 Dust and Sand Movements Reshape Martian Slopes
TECH SPACE
China returns research samples from space station to Earth for study

 Resupply spacecraft prepared for Tiangong station after safe crew return

 China's Shenzhou-20 astronauts return to Earth after delay

 Tiangong hosts dual crews after debris impact delays Shenzhou-20 return
TECH SPACE
York Space Systems prepares for public offering as satellite deployments and contract wins drive growth

 ESA's impact featured in key UK space policy report

 Fast Satellite Ground Synchronization Technology Advances Beam Hopping Communications

 China moves forward with orbital internet network expansion
TECH SPACE
Biggest myths to debunk before playing online casino games

 MIT researchers propose a new model for legible, modular software

 Kepler sets January launch for optical data relay satellites to expand in-orbit connectivity

 Power grid agreement to supply energy for Loft Orbital satellites
TECH SPACE
Machine learning tool distinguishes signs of life from non-living compounds in space samples

 How to spot life in the clouds on other worlds

 Exoplanet map initiative earns NASA support for University of Iowa physicist

 3I/ATLAS Highlights Scale and Significance of Interstellar Objects Passing Through the Solar System
TECH SPACE
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory

 Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.