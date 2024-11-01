Orbital cloud project to combine solar powered AI compute and satellite network in low Earth orbit



by Sophie Jenkins



London, UK (SPX) Nov 20, 2025



PowerBank Corporation is partnering with Smartlink AI under the Orbit AI banner to develop an orbital cloud architecture that combines satellite communications, AI computing and blockchain verification in low Earth orbit powered by solar energy.

The project centers on two linked systems: DeStarlink, described as a decentralized low Earth orbit network for global connectivity, and DeStarAI, a set of orbital AI data centers using solar arrays and space-based cooling. Together they form the Orbital Cloud, which is intended to provide a unified infrastructure layer for connectivity and in-orbit compute.

Through this collaboration, PowerBank plans to supply advanced solar generation systems and adaptive thermal control technologies to support what it calls the execution layer of future satellites. The work aligns with the company's broader push into digital asset, data center and real-world-asset infrastructure where solar power supports data-intensive AI deployments.

According to PowerBank CEO Dr. Richard Lu, the combined markets for orbital satellites, in-orbit data centers, blockchain verification and solar-powered digital infrastructure could exceed $700 billion over the next decade. He said, "The next frontier of human innovation isn't just in space exploration, it's in building the infrastructure of tomorrow above the Earth. The combined markets for orbital satellites, in-orbit data centers, blockchain verification, and solar-powered digital infrastructure are projected to exceed $700 billion over the next decade. By integrating solar energy with orbital computing, PowerBank is helping create a globally sovereign, AI-enabled digital layer in space , which is a system that can help power finance, communications, and critical infrastructure."

Gus Liu, co-founder and CEO of Smartlink AI, framed Orbit AI as a platform for autonomous, space-based computing and verification. "Orbit AI is creating the first truly intelligent layer in orbit - satellites that compute, verify, and optimize themselves autonomously," he said. "The Orbital Cloud turns space into a platform for AI, blockchain, and global connectivity. By leveraging solar-powered compute payloads and decentralized verification nodes, we are opening an entirely new potentially $700+ billion-dollar market opportunity - one that combines energy, data, and sovereignty to reshape industries from finance to government and Web3. PowerBank's expertise in advanced solar energy systems will be significant in supporting this initiative."

The companies position the Orbital Cloud as a way to bypass terrestrial grid and cooling constraints by using solar-powered computing in orbit. The concept aims to integrate communication and compute layers into one infrastructure for space-based data services, and to operate beyond national or geopolitical network controls. The initial Genesis-1 satellite is expected to carry an Ethereum wallet and blockchain node to conduct verified transactions in orbit.

The partners cite broader industry expectations that space-based data centers will become competitive with terrestrial facilities. In a recent comment at Italian Tech Week in Turin, Jeff Bezos said, "We will be able to beat the cost of terrestrial data centres in space in the next couple of decades. These giant training clusters will be better built in space, because we have solar power there, 24/7 - no clouds, no rain, no weather. It already has happened with weather and communication satellites. The next step is going to be data centres and then other kinds of manufacturing."

The Orbital Cloud is positioned at the intersection of several expanding sectors. Cited figures include orbital infrastructure markets rising from about USD 13.5 billion in 2024 to USD 21.3 billion by 2029, a projected global satellite market of USD 615 billion by 2032, in-orbit data centers growing from about USD 1.77 billion in 2029 to USD 39.1 billion by 2035, and satellite data services expanding from roughly USD 12.16 billion in 2024 to about USD 55.24 billion by 2034. Combined, these markets are described as representing a potential USD 700 billion-plus opportunity over the next decade driven by AI, blockchain, renewable energy and digital-sovereignty needs.

Orbit AI plans to draw on technologies and components from several major suppliers. The Ethereum Foundation is expected to provide blockchain frameworks and wallet architecture. NVIDIA will supply high-performance GPUs for AI compute payloads. Galaxy Space will contribute satellite manufacturing elements for future spacecraft, while Galactic Energy is identified for launch systems and rocket technologies. SparkX Satellite is building the DeStarlink Genesis-1 spacecraft, and AscendX Aerospace is associated with advanced rocket materials for future satellite assemblies.

PowerBank reports that it intends to make an initial US USD 50,000 investment in Orbit AI. The agreement includes an option to invest USD 1 million for a 2 percent equity stake, which, with Orbit AI's approval, could increase to up to USD 10 million for 20 percent equity. The additional investment is contingent on final terms and is planned for completion before the launch of DeStarlink Genesis-1, currently targeted for December 2025.

The roadmap for the Orbital Cloud starts with the Genesis-1 launch in the fourth quarter of 2025 carrying an Ethereum wallet, a blockchain node and an initial AI inference payload. In 2026, Orbit AI plans to extend the system to between five and eight orbital nodes that combine compute and connectivity. The company then targets a full constellation rollout and commercialization of orbital cloud services across 2027 and 2028, followed by a phase between 2028 and 2030 that focuses on autonomous network governance and scaled orbital compute and communications operations.

Related Links

PowerBank Corporation

Space Technology News - Applications and Research

