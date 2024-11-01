Filtronic wins contract for RF payload assemblies in LEO satellite program

These payload assemblies are built to operate reliably in harsh space conditions typical of low Earth orbit. The assemblies serve a range of satellite communication functions, supporting the growth of Non-Terrestrial Networks, Mobile Satellite Services, and Direct-to-Device connectivity.
Filtronic indicated this agreement reflects increasing customer diversification in the space sector and continued demand for advanced satellite connectivity. The company noted its partnership with the European manufacturer positions Filtronic for further activity in the rapidly expanding LEO constellation market.
Manufacturing will be completed in-house, reinforcing Filtronic's presence in RF and mmWave component innovation for space applications.
"This contract highlights the increasing diversification across customers within the space markets and reflects the trust placed in Filtronic's capability to deliver at scale for the most demanding space applications," said Nat Edington, Chief Executive Officer at Filtronic. "As demand for satellite connectivity continues to grow, this is another milestone in Filtronic's mission to support the growing satellite market for Non-Terrestrial Networks, Mobile Satellite Services, and Direct-to-Device connectivity."
