24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Filtronic wins contract for RF payload assemblies in LEO satellite program
illustration only

Filtronic wins contract for RF payload assemblies in LEO satellite program

by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Nov 10, 2025

Filtronic has confirmed a contract exceeding euro 7 million to supply high-frequency radio frequency assemblies for a leading European aerospace manufacturer engaged in the expansion of a Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation. The components will be designed and produced by Filtronic at its facilities in North East England.

These payload assemblies are built to operate reliably in harsh space conditions typical of low Earth orbit. The assemblies serve a range of satellite communication functions, supporting the growth of Non-Terrestrial Networks, Mobile Satellite Services, and Direct-to-Device connectivity.

Filtronic indicated this agreement reflects increasing customer diversification in the space sector and continued demand for advanced satellite connectivity. The company noted its partnership with the European manufacturer positions Filtronic for further activity in the rapidly expanding LEO constellation market.

Manufacturing will be completed in-house, reinforcing Filtronic's presence in RF and mmWave component innovation for space applications.

"This contract highlights the increasing diversification across customers within the space markets and reflects the trust placed in Filtronic's capability to deliver at scale for the most demanding space applications," said Nat Edington, Chief Executive Officer at Filtronic. "As demand for satellite connectivity continues to grow, this is another milestone in Filtronic's mission to support the growing satellite market for Non-Terrestrial Networks, Mobile Satellite Services, and Direct-to-Device connectivity."

Related Links
 Filtronic plc
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
New Zealand plans space mission, satellite fleet: minister
 Wellington (AFP) Nov 5, 2025
 New Zealand is planning a national space mission which could see a small fleet of state-owned satellites launched into the skies over the Pacific nation, a minister told AFP on Wednesday. "Actions to progress to a large-scale mission are being advanced," Minister for Space Judith Collins said. The mission would involve sending up "one or more government-owned satellites" for "regular coverage of areas of national interest, such as humanitarian and disaster response or monitoring for illegal fish ... read more
TECH SPACE
Trump II could be moment to break US tech power: author

 US-China tensions weigh on Lisbon's Web Summit

 Colorado Boulder advances research and education in space law and policy

 AI-developed controller directs satellite in pioneering in-orbit maneuver
TECH SPACE
LandSpace prepares reusable ZQ 3 rocket for first launch after major tests in China

 China's Galactic Energy fails Ceres-1 rocket satellite mission launch

 SpaceX Starlink launch breaks record for Florida spaceport

 The next frontier in clean flight? Jet fuel from city waste
TECH SPACE
NASA's ESCAPADE mission to Mars - twin UC Berkeley satellites dubbed Blue and Gold - will launch in early November

 Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions

 Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice

 Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation
TECH SPACE
Chinese astronauts use upgraded oven to barbecue chicken wings and steaks aboard space station

 China unveils 2026 mission for next generation crewed spaceship

 China sends youngest astronaut, mice to space station

 China's latest astronaut trio dock at Tiangong Space Station
TECH SPACE
China moves forward with orbital internet network expansion

 SpaceX launches 29 satellites after fireball spotted in the sky

 Strengthening Canadian space sector with MDA Space investment in Maritime Launch

 Globalstar expands satellite infrastructure across Brazil with eight new antennas
TECH SPACE
York Space demonstrates successful payload commissioning for BARD mission

 Quantum timing and sensing partnership set to reshape space infrastructure

 Preparations begin for return of Shenzhou mission crew after debris incident

 Intuitive Machines agrees to acquire Lanteris Space Systems in major space sector expansion
TECH SPACE
New study revises our picture of the most common planets in the galaxy

 New experiments reveal key process forming water during planet creation

 SETI uses NVIDIA IGX Thor for faster real-time signal search

 Revealing Exoplanet Atmospheres with 3D Eclipse Mapping
TECH SPACE
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.