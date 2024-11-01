24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Atlas 5 rocket launches U.S. communications satellite

by Mark Moran
 Washington DC (UPI) Nov 13, 2025

Following a handful of troubling valve issues that pushed a launch back for a week, an Atlas 5 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 10:04 p.m. EST on Thursday night, carrying a communications satellite for Viasat.

The 6-ton Viasat 3 satellite will be deployed from the Atlas rocket about 3 1/2 hours after launch, and eventually reach geostationary orbit 230,000 miles above Earth. The system was designed to provide Internet service to major air carriers, community Internet to parts of Latin America and service to some government agencies.

The Atlas 5 is 190 feet tall and equipped with five solid rocket boosters that produced 2.7 million pounds of thrust at liftoff. The craft jettisoned the fuel boosters less than 2 minutes into the flight. and deployed the payload fairings about 90 seconds later.

A minute and half following launch, the craft was less than half its weight and traveling 5,000 mph., Atlas mission control commentator Daniel Brunson said during a live audio feed of the launch.

Less than 7 minutes after liftoff, the vehicle was more than 1,000 miles away from the launch pad, and reduced power to the main engine, a measure known as MECO, or main engine cut off. Thirteen minutes after launch, the craft was 3,000 miles down range, and 6 minutes later was traveling 19,000 mph.

The mission was scrubbed repeatedly by a faulty liquid oxygen tank vent valve on the Atlas booster rocket, which provides fuel for the mission.

While weather was not an issue at launch time, meteorologists warned of a high chance of interference from solar activity, including solar flares.

It is the 105th Atlas 5 launch. The Viasat satellite is expected to be in service next year.

An antenna on the last Viasat satellite failed to open properly, which delayed the start of service and resulted in reduced capacity.

