24/7 Space News
DRAGON SPACE
 China sends youngest astronaut, mice to space station
China sends youngest astronaut, mice to space station
 By Jing Xuan TENG
 Jiuquan, China (AFP) Oct 31, 2025

A crew of three Chinese astronauts, including the country's youngest-ever, docked early Saturday at the Tiangong space station, accompanied by four lab mice.

The Shenzhou-21 spaceship docked at 3:22 am (1922 GMT Friday), China's state news agency Xinhua reported.

That was about three-and-a-half hours after the spaceship departed from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, powered aloft by a Long March-2F rocket.

The Tiangong space station -- crewed by teams of three astronauts that are exchanged every six months -- is the crown jewel of China's space programme, into which billions of dollars have been poured in a bid to catch up with the United States and Russia.

China has bold plans to send a crewed mission to the Moon by the end of the decade and eventually to build a base on the lunar surface.

Mission commander and veteran space pilot Zhang Lu is accompanied by 32-year-old flight engineer Wu Fei, China's youngest astronaut to undertake a space mission, and payload specialist Zhang Hongzhang, 39.

The three astronauts waved goodbye to colleagues and family members at the remote launch base in the Gobi Desert as a band played a patriotic song.

Zhang Lu told reporters on Thursday he was confident his team would "report back to our motherland and its people with complete success".

Space first-timer Wu told a news conference Thursday that he felt "incomparably lucky".

Four mice -- two male and two female -- join them as the subjects of China's first in-orbit experiments on rodents.

- 'Space dream' -

Beijing's space programme is the third to put humans in orbit, after the United States and the former Soviet Union.

China has ramped up plans to achieve its "space dream" under President Xi Jinping, successfully landing its Chang'e-4 probe on the far side of the Moon in 2019, the first spacecraft to do so.

It then landed a small robot on Mars in 2021.

On Thursday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) outlined a series of "crucial upcoming tests" it was undertaking in preparation for its 2030 Moon goal.

In addition to advancing scientific research, the Shenzhou-21 crew is expected to go on spacewalks and install anti-debris shields on Tiangong's exterior.

The astronauts are also expected to conduct "popular science education", the CMSA said, as Beijing searches for future space talent both domestically and internationally.

China has been excluded from the International Space Station since 2011, when the United States banned NASA from collaborating with Beijing.

It has since sought to bring other countries into its space programme and signed a deal with longtime ally Pakistan in February to recruit the first foreign "taikonauts".

Related Links
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DRAGON SPACE
China's latest astronaut trio dock at Tiangong Space Station
 Jiuquan, China (AFP) Oct 30, 2025
 A crew of three Chinese astronauts, including the country's youngest-ever, docked early Saturday at the Tiangong space station, accompanied by four lab mice. The Shenzhou-21 spaceship docked at 3:22 am (1922 GMT Friday), China's state news agency Xinhua reported. ... read more
DRAGON SPACE
Henon CubeSat to pioneer distant retrograde orbit with early solar storm warnings

 China vows massive high-tech sector development in next decade

 Space exploration in the backyard, on a budget - how NASA simulates conditions in space without blasting off

 China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits
DRAGON SPACE
AI-driven propulsion design advances spacecraft engineering at Northrop Grumman

 New electric propulsion technology to support European VLEO communications mission

 Rocket Lab finalizes Photon spacecraft for Eta Space LOXSAT cryogenic fuel test mission

 Voyager completes ExoTerra acquisition advancing US space propulsion systems
DRAGON SPACE
Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions

 Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice

 Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation

 Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test
DRAGON SPACE
China unveils 2026 mission for next generation crewed spaceship

 China set to launch new crew to Tiangong space station

 China's latest astronaut trio dock at Tiangong Space Station

 China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission
DRAGON SPACE
Catalyx Space expands orbital logistics after securing 5.4 million dollar seed funding

 SpaceX launches 28 more Starlink satellites from California

 ESA expands Tokyo office to strengthen partnership with Japan

 Iridium develops compact chip for robust global GPS protection
DRAGON SPACE
Expanded orbital computing initiative announced for next Momentus mission with DPhi Space partnership

 Muscle tissue from a 3D printer - produced in zero gravity

 ESA Expands Space Safety Fleet to Protect Earth and Enable Sustainable Space Operations

 AI-powered microscope advances autonomous materials research
DRAGON SPACE
SETI uses NVIDIA IGX Thor for faster real-time signal search

 New experiments reveal key process forming water during planet creation

 Multi-temperature coronal mass ejections shed light on solar system origins

 Revealing Exoplanet Atmospheres with 3D Eclipse Mapping
DRAGON SPACE
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.