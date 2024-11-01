LandSpace prepares reusable ZQ 3 rocket for first launch after major tests in China

The ZQ 3 is a substantial reusable rocket, measuring 66.1 meters in height and 4.5 meters in diameter, with a fully fueled mass of nearly 570 metric tons. Its liftoff thrust exceeds 750 metric tons, allowing it to deliver heavy satellites to low Earth and sun-synchronous orbits.
The vehicle uses nine TQ-12A methane engines on its first stage and a single TQ-15B engine for the second stage. LandSpace's methane engines enhance environmental credentials and make the first-stage booster reusable. Four grid fins and four landing legs provide the structure required for recovery.
Technical testing is currently underway at Jiuquan, which boasts a dedicated launch service tower for the ZQ 3 series. Engineers selected stainless steel for the rocket's tanks, prioritizing strength and resistance to high temperatures and corrosion, as well as keeping costs competitive.
LandSpace has invested significantly in the research and development of the ZQ 3, targeting contracts related to China's plans for a large-scale internet satellite network. In September 2024, the company performed a vertical takeoff and vertical landing test at Jiuquan, reaching an altitude of 10 kilometers to demonstrate essential recovery technologies.
A static-fire test for the first ZQ 3 was conducted last month, confirming key sequences for launch preparation. This test has become a standard preflight procedure for new rockets.
LandSpace made history in July 2023 by launching the world's first methane-propelled carrier rocket into orbit using the ZQ 2 model at Jiuquan. So far, six launches have been completed with the ZQ 2 and its modified variants.
