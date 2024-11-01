York Space demonstrates successful payload commissioning for BARD mission

During a continuous wave pass, York's operations team established first-contact telemetry download. The Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS) acquired signal with a strong carrier-to-noise ratio, and the session ended with a clean loss of signal, confirming reliable system performance.
"This milestone demonstrates not only the robustness of our integrated systems, but also the precision and expertise of our operations team," said Michael Lajczok, CTO at York. "From spacecraft maneuvering to payload execution, every component of the mission is performing exactly as designed. It's a strong validation of our ability to deliver on complex, high-performance communications missions for government and commercial customers."
Telemetry data showed that all mission systems performed as intended, with signal strength matching predictions and operational procedures running without error. Amplifier, synchronization, and Doppler correction functions operated correctly. Temperature and power readings remained within limits, and no faults were detected, confirming spacecraft health and mission preparations.
With commissioning complete, York will now verify spacecraft pointing for high-fidelity data transfers with networks in geostationary orbit, starting with TDRS.
The BARD spacecraft was launched in July 2025 as a commercial mission by York in partnership with NASA's SCaN Program and Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. The APL-designed PExT payload will demonstrate real-time interoperability between government and commercial relay networks in orbit, supporting NASA's transition to a commercial communications framework.
Related Links
York Space Systems
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
ESA puts Insects on the menu for ISS
AI-developed controller directs satellite in pioneering in-orbit maneuver
UCF helps shape the future of space hospitality and tourism
Solein protein tech moves toward ISS zero-gravity pilot project
China's Galactic Energy fails Ceres-1 rocket satellite mission launch
SpaceX to Acquire EchoStar AWS-3 Spectrum Licenses in $2.6 Billion Stock Deal
Bezos's Blue Origin postpones rocket launch over weather
SpaceX Starlink launch breaks record for Florida spaceport
Dust and Sand Movements Reshape Martian Slopes
NASA's ESCAPADE mission to Mars - twin UC Berkeley satellites dubbed Blue and Gold - will launch in early November
Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions
Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice
Chinese astronauts use upgraded oven to barbecue chicken wings and steaks aboard space station
China unveils 2026 mission for next generation crewed spaceship
China sends youngest astronaut, mice to space station
China's latest astronaut trio dock at Tiangong Space Station
|
China moves forward with orbital internet network expansion
SpaceX launches 29 satellites after fireball spotted in the sky
New satellite operations centre planned for Germany to support EU constellation
Strengthening Canadian space sector with MDA Space investment in Maritime Launch
York Space demonstrates successful payload commissioning for BARD mission
Sustainable bamboo products offer alternative to plastic in ongoing global pollution fight
Laser system transforms VLTI capabilities for southern sky interferometry
Austrian PRETTY CubeSat joins ESA OPS-SAT Space Lab under Graz leadership
Closest-ever view of planet-forming disk captured around distant star
Ageing stars found to destroy nearby giant planets
3I/ATLAS Highlights Scale and Significance of Interstellar Objects Passing Through the Solar System
New study revises our picture of the most common planets in the galaxy
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters