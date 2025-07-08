24/7 Space News
 PLD Space selected as leading contender for ESA sovereign launch initiative
 by Clarence Oxford
 Elche Spain (SPX) Jul 08, 2025

PLD Space has been chosen by the European Space Agency (ESA) as a preselected participant in the European Launcher Challenge (ELC), a major initiative designed to strengthen Europe's independent launch capabilities. Backed by up to euro 169 million per company, the ELC represents one of Spain's most significant space contract opportunities and will culminate in final selections following ESA's Ministerial Conference this November in Bremen.

Launched this year, the ELC includes both institutional launch service contracts running from 2026 to 2030 and a development path requiring enhanced launcher demonstration by 2028. PLD Space submitted a proposal that aligns with its long-term roadmap through 2030, first revealed at its October 2024 Beyond event.

The proposal features MIURA 5, the company's initial operational launcher, and MIURA Next, a forthcoming large reusable rocket designed to meet Europe's institutional launch needs while promoting sustainable space access.

The MIURA program is already an economic catalyst, involving a network of 397 partner entities across Spain and Europe. ESA's preselection positions PLD Space as a national leader in the space launch sector, highlighting Spain's emerging role in the European aerospace landscape.

The ELC also reflects a broader move toward public-private partnerships, echoing Spain's Aerospace PERTE program. Under PERTE, PLD Space has received euro 42 million from the CDTI to advance the nation's first indigenous launch vehicle.

"The European Launcher Challenge marks a milestone for Europe's space industry, but it is also a unique national opportunity to have a Spanish prime leading launcher development. Our project directly impacts the entire value chain, mobilizes cutting-edge technology, and places Spain at the center of Europe's future access to space," said Ezequiel Sanchez, Executive President of PLD Space.

