24/7 Space News
SOLAR SCIENCE
 UK experiences sunniest year on record

UK experiences sunniest year on record

by AFP Staff Writers
 London (AFP) Dec 17, 2025

Britain might be known for its damp and grey climate, but it recorded its sunniest year on record in 2025, meteorologists announced on Wednesday.

The country notched an average of 1,622 hours of sunshine up to December 15, beating the previous record set in 2003, the Met Office said.

An "exceptional" amount of sunshine during the spring followed by long spells of clear skies during the summer helped set the record, the weather agency added.

It put the sunshine down to the "frequent influence of high pressure that reduced cloud cover and brought sunny skies for many".

The lengthy periods of clear skies contributed towards Britain experiencing its hottest summer on record this year.

The Met Office said in September that the mean temperature in the summer months was 16.10C, surpassing the previous record of 15.76C set in 2018.

Scientists have warned persistently that human-driven climate change is resulting in more frequent and intense weather events worldwide.

The Met Office said in Wednesday's statement that "climate projections currently show no definitive evidence of a future trend in sunshine amounts due to climate change".

It noted that the UK has generally become sunnier since the 1980s, though "the cause of this trend is uncertain".

"It may simply be down to natural variability, though reduced aerosols could be a factor," the agency added.

It noted that 2024 had been the dullest year for sunshine since 1998.

The Met Office began collecting sunshine data in 1910, while its temperature data dates back to 1884.

The previous record was 1,587 hours for the entire of 2003.

Britain's nationalised energy operator NESO said the sunshine had boosted the country's use of solar power in 2025.

Solar set a new record for total output on July 8, providing over 14 gigawatts of electricity for the first time -- enough to deliver more than 40 percent of Britain's needs at the time.

From April to August, solar power provided more than 10 percent of the country's energy needs, NESO added.

Related Links
 Solar Science News at SpaceDaily

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SOLAR SCIENCE
NASA's Parker Solar Probe Spies Solar Wind 'U-Turn'
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Dec 14, 2025
 Images captured by NASA's Parker Solar Probe as the spacecraft made its record-breaking closest approach to the Sun in December 2024 have now revealed new details about how solar magnetic fields responsible for space weather escape from the Sun - and how sometimes they don't. Like a toddler, our Sun occasionally has disruptive outbursts. But instead of throwing a fit, the Sun spews magnetized material and hazardous high-energy particles that drive space weather as they travel across the solar syst ... read more
SOLAR SCIENCE
ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit

 Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system

 Micro nano robots aim to cut carbon buildup in closed life support systems

 NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030
SOLAR SCIENCE
Space shuttle design study maps path to breakthrough inventions

 EU dismisses 'completely crazy statements' after Musk attack

 Sea based rocket net recovery platform enters service for Chinese reusable launchers

 EU hits Musk's X with 120-mn-euro fine, sparking US ire
SOLAR SCIENCE
Ancient Martian brines left bromine rich fingerprints in jarosite minerals

 Martian butterfly crater reveals low angle impact and buried lava history

 Martian sound study models acoustic signals in Jezero crater

 Bacterial partnership offers pathway to produce Mars regolith bricks for future habitats
SOLAR SCIENCE
Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission

 Wenchang spaceport hits record cadence with double-digit launches in 2025

 China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap

 Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era
SOLAR SCIENCE
K2 Space raises 250m to scale Mega class high power satellites

 Beyond Gravity positions new modular satellite platform for European LEO missions

 Applied Aerospace and PCX create US flight and space hardware group

 EIB launches Space TechEU finance program for European space sector
SOLAR SCIENCE
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space

 Engineered interlayers boost satellite insulation and flexible electronics

 Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models

 Light driven process prints biocompatible plastic electrodes
SOLAR SCIENCE
Can scientists detect life without knowing what it looks like

 The bacteria that wont wake up found in spacecraft cleanrooms

 RISTRETTO spectrograph cleared for Proxima b atmospheric hunt

 NASA backs WHOI effort to read organic signals from ocean worlds
SOLAR SCIENCE
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory

 Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.