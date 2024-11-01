24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 Turkish military plane with 20 on board crashes in Georgia

Turkish military plane with 20 on board crashes in Georgia

by AFP Staff Writers
 Istanbul (AFP) Nov 11, 2025

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying 20 passengers and crew crashed in Georgia on its way home from Azerbaijan, the defence ministry said Tuesday.

"Our C-130 military cargo plane, which took off from Azerbaijan to return home, has crashed at the Georgia-Azerbaijan border," the ministry said in a statement, confirming there were "20 personnel on board, including the flight crew".

Search and rescue operations were ongoing, it added.

Dramatic footage circulating in Azerbaijani media appeared to show the plane spinning horizontally as it fell out of the sky, sending up a large cloud of black smoke after crashing.

Footage said to be from the crash site purportedly showed the blackened wreckage burning as several bystanders watched in a field.

Turkey's defence ministry asked the press not to publish images of the crash.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was working with the Georgian authorities "to reach the wreckage", expressing sorrow "for our martyrs", according to the Anadolu state news agency.

In a post on X, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev extended his condolences to the Turkish leader.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also spoke by phone with his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili about the search and rescue operations, the ministry said in a statement.

Georgia's interior ministry confirmed the plane went down in the Sighnaghi area, "about five kilometres (3.1 miles) from Georgia's state border" with Azerbaijan.

Georgia's Sakaeronavigatsia air traffic control service said the plane had disappeared from radar shortly after entering Georgian airspace, and that it had been alerted to the crash by emergency services.

"A Turkish C-130 aircraft disappeared from Sakaeronavigatsia's radar a few minutes after entering Georgian airspace, without transmitting a distress signal," it said in a statement, saying it had initiated "search and rescue operations".

"The airport in Ganja, Azerbaijan -- from which the Turkish aircraft had departed -- has been notified, as has the Turkish side," it added.

The C-130 Hercules military cargo plane is made by US manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

burs-hmw/rh

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
India buying over 100 GE engines for its Tejas fighter jets
 Mumbai, India (AFP) Nov 7, 2025
 India's state-owned aeronautics firm said Friday it had inked an agreement with US company General Electric to acquire over 100 engines for its domestically designed and built Tejas fighter jets. The deal comes at a time when ties between the US and India have come under strain over President Donald Trump's decision to impose harsh tariffs as punishment for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil. The two nations have yet to secure a trade deal, although Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mod ... read more
AEROSPACE
'Western tech dominance fading' at Lisbon's Web Summit

 All aboard! Cruise ships ease Belem's hotel dearth

 Starlab selects Leidos to oversee assembly and testing for new space station

 Florida backs space growth as FIU leads governance and security research
AEROSPACE
Framatome to manufacture sealed fuel sources for ESA lunar and deep space power systems

 Florida Space Coast doubleader: SpaceX launches, ULA scrubbed

 Electron Launch Expands iQPS Synthetic Aperture Radar Satellite Network

 Ariane 6 successfully lifts off from French Guiana
AEROSPACE
NASA's ESCAPADE mission to Mars - twin UC Berkeley satellites dubbed Blue and Gold - will launch in early November

 Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions

 Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice

 Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation
AEROSPACE
Chinese astronauts use upgraded oven to barbecue chicken wings and steaks aboard space station

 China unveils 2026 mission for next generation crewed spaceship

 China sends youngest astronaut, mice to space station

 China's latest astronaut trio dock at Tiangong Space Station
AEROSPACE
Strengthening Canadian space sector with MDA Space investment in Maritime Launch

 Globalstar expands satellite infrastructure across Brazil with eight new antennas

 Laser-powered networks set to transform coordination of future satellite constellations

 Catalyx Space expands orbital logistics after securing 5.4 million dollar seed funding
AEROSPACE
Intuitive Machines agrees to acquire Lanteris Space Systems in major space sector expansion

 Sidus Space unveils FeatherEdge 248Vi computer for AI and ML in satellite and defense systems

 OpenAI boss calls on governments to build AI infrastructure

 New Zealand plans space mission, satellite fleet: minister
AEROSPACE
New study revises our picture of the most common planets in the galaxy

 New experiments reveal key process forming water during planet creation

 SETI uses NVIDIA IGX Thor for faster real-time signal search

 Revealing Exoplanet Atmospheres with 3D Eclipse Mapping
AEROSPACE
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.