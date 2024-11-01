On Sunday, the 62-foot-tall Ceres-1 Y-19 rocket by Chinese space firm Galactic Energy took off from northwest China at around 11:02 p.m. EST via Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.
The mission carried two satellites for China's Jilin-1 commercial Earth-observation constellation, and a craft developed by Zhongbei University intended for deployment in low-Earth orbit.
"We offer our sincerest apologies to the mission's customer and to everyone who supports Galactic Energy," said the Beijing-based company in a statement.
It's first three stages and separations operated as planned.
But the rocket's fourth stage ignited then burned for over 500 seconds before a premature shutdown prevented China's satellites from reaching orbit.
The Ceres-1 rocket made its debut November 2020 and was the second reported failure in 22 missions for Ceres-1.
Galactic, which is one of China's top private launch companies, completed around 22 successful launches with some 85 satellites sent into space for 27 commercial clients.
It arrived as Chinese space officials delayed the return of its Shenzhou 20 mission from China's Tiangong space station.
"We will draw lessons from the mission setback and continue to optimize rocket design and quality-management systems," Galactic added Sunday.
Related Links
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
ESA puts Insects on the menu for ISS
AI-developed controller directs satellite in pioneering in-orbit maneuver
UCF helps shape the future of space hospitality and tourism
Solein protein tech moves toward ISS zero-gravity pilot project
China's Galactic Energy fails Ceres-1 rocket satellite mission launch
SpaceX to Acquire EchoStar AWS-3 Spectrum Licenses in $2.6 Billion Stock Deal
Bezos's Blue Origin postpones rocket launch over weather
SpaceX Starlink launch breaks record for Florida spaceport
Dust and Sand Movements Reshape Martian Slopes
NASA's ESCAPADE mission to Mars - twin UC Berkeley satellites dubbed Blue and Gold - will launch in early November
Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions
Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice
Chinese astronauts use upgraded oven to barbecue chicken wings and steaks aboard space station
China unveils 2026 mission for next generation crewed spaceship
China sends youngest astronaut, mice to space station
China's latest astronaut trio dock at Tiangong Space Station
|
China moves forward with orbital internet network expansion
SpaceX launches 29 satellites after fireball spotted in the sky
New satellite operations centre planned for Germany to support EU constellation
Strengthening Canadian space sector with MDA Space investment in Maritime Launch
York Space demonstrates successful payload commissioning for BARD mission
Sustainable bamboo products offer alternative to plastic in ongoing global pollution fight
Laser system transforms VLTI capabilities for southern sky interferometry
Austrian PRETTY CubeSat joins ESA OPS-SAT Space Lab under Graz leadership
Closest-ever view of planet-forming disk captured around distant star
Ageing stars found to destroy nearby giant planets
3I/ATLAS Highlights Scale and Significance of Interstellar Objects Passing Through the Solar System
New study revises our picture of the most common planets in the galaxy
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters