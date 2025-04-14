24/7 Space News
 Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market
 by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Apr 14, 2025

A new analysis from Novaspace, a prominent space sector consultancy, warns that the rapidly expanding satellite population is pushing orbital collision risk toward a critical tipping point. To confront this growing challenge, the firm has launched its inaugural Space Situational and Domain Awareness (SSDA) Market Intelligence Report.

"With the increasing deployment of mega-constellations in lower orbits, critical failures and collision events are becoming a matter of when rather than if," said Alessandro Cattaneo, Consultant at Novaspace and lead author of the report. "The entire space economy now relies on situational awareness data to support sustainable orbital activities."

The study projects that global investment in SSDA will climb from $4.8 billion in 2024 to $6.2 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by rising satellite traffic, heightened collision risk, and the expanding need for domain intelligence in militarized and dual-use orbital zones.

Government-led initiatives will account for 95% of SSDA funding, forming the backbone of data generation efforts. Yet the report highlights a parallel surge in commercial solutions, as private firms work to deliver accurate, affordable, and responsive SSDA services to meet growing demand.

Altogether, Novaspace anticipates that $56 billion will be funneled into SSDA capabilities over the next ten years. These investments will be pivotal in maintaining orbital safety, shielding satellite infrastructure, and securing the long-term viability of space operations.

The Space Situational and Domain Awareness Market Intelligence Report marks Novaspace's first comprehensive entry into this domain. It includes forward-looking market projections, detailed assessments of sensor network deployments, and strategic evaluations of both government and private sector actors. The publication aims to guide policymakers, commercial operators, and regulatory authorities through the evolving challenges of orbital traffic management.

