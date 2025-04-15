24/7 Space News
 Velo3D secures five-year $15 million deal with Momentus to expand AM capabilities
Velo3D secures five-year $15 million deal with Momentus to expand AM capabilities
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 15, 2025

Velo3D, Inc. (OTC: VLDX), a pioneer in advanced metal additive manufacturing (AM), has signed a five-year master services agreement (MSA) worth $15 million with space infrastructure company Momentus, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS), reinforcing its role in transforming aerospace and defense production workflows.

"We are constantly seeking opportunities to drive growth and deliver value, and this deal with Momentus marks a great step in that direction," said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. "This partnership represents meaningful progress for both companies, setting the stage for the successful execution of mission-critical projects over the coming years. We are optimistic about the opportunities it opens up. Additionally, the agreement provides for seamless delivery, aligns with our long-term growth strategy and secures exceptional value for our company over the next five years."

As part of the agreement, Velo3D will deliver consulting services and component production through its newly launched Rapid Production Solutions (RPS) platform. In return, Momentus will issue a mix of common and convertible preferred stock, distributed over the term of the contract. To maintain regulatory thresholds, Velo3D will not exceed ownership of 9.99% of Momentus's outstanding common shares at any point.

Velo3D's RPS initiative is tailored to meet evolving industry needs by accelerating production timelines and improving manufacturing agility. It supports companies in sectors such as aerospace, defense, and energy by enabling rapid development of application-specific manufacturing workflows.

Key features of the RPS program include:

- Speeding Production Readiness: Velo3D collaborates closely with customers to design and qualify manufacturing approaches that shorten development cycles and fast-track entry into production.

- Reliable, High-Precision Output: Through the integration of metrology, software, and quality assurance tools, RPS ensures repeatability and consistency across production runs, supporting rapid scale-up.

- Adaptable Supply Chain Models: The RPS offering provides flexible pathways for customers, including in-house AM integration, partnerships with third-party manufacturers, or the use of Velo3D's own production infrastructure to manage demand surges without major upfront investments.

This agreement positions both companies to better meet the growing demand for agile, high-performance manufacturing solutions in space and related sectors.

