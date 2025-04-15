Velo3D secures five-year $15 million deal with Momentus to expand AM capabilities

"We are constantly seeking opportunities to drive growth and deliver value, and this deal with Momentus marks a great step in that direction," said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. "This partnership represents meaningful progress for both companies, setting the stage for the successful execution of mission-critical projects over the coming years. We are optimistic about the opportunities it opens up. Additionally, the agreement provides for seamless delivery, aligns with our long-term growth strategy and secures exceptional value for our company over the next five years."
As part of the agreement, Velo3D will deliver consulting services and component production through its newly launched Rapid Production Solutions (RPS) platform. In return, Momentus will issue a mix of common and convertible preferred stock, distributed over the term of the contract. To maintain regulatory thresholds, Velo3D will not exceed ownership of 9.99% of Momentus's outstanding common shares at any point.
Velo3D's RPS initiative is tailored to meet evolving industry needs by accelerating production timelines and improving manufacturing agility. It supports companies in sectors such as aerospace, defense, and energy by enabling rapid development of application-specific manufacturing workflows.
Key features of the RPS program include:
- Speeding Production Readiness: Velo3D collaborates closely with customers to design and qualify manufacturing approaches that shorten development cycles and fast-track entry into production.
- Reliable, High-Precision Output: Through the integration of metrology, software, and quality assurance tools, RPS ensures repeatability and consistency across production runs, supporting rapid scale-up.
- Adaptable Supply Chain Models: The RPS offering provides flexible pathways for customers, including in-house AM integration, partnerships with third-party manufacturers, or the use of Velo3D's own production infrastructure to manage demand surges without major upfront investments.
This agreement positions both companies to better meet the growing demand for agile, high-performance manufacturing solutions in space and related sectors.
Related Links
Velo3D
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
US Space Force awards L3Harris new contract option for deep space tracking system modernization
Northrop Grumman completes milestone undocking of MEV-1 in GEO orbit
US climate cuts hurting global science: Europe's weather agency
NASA Uses Moonlight to Refine Satellite Earth Monitoring
SpaceX doubleheader: Spy satellites launched in California, then Starlink ones in Florida
Amazon satellite launch scrubbed due to weather
SpaceX launches next round of Internet satellites from California
ISRO completes extended plasma thruster test for future satellite propulsion
A step closer to Martian habitability as lichens endure simulated surface conditions
How to engineer microbes to enable us to live on Mars
A step closer to Martian survival as lichens endure harsh red planet conditions
Martian dust may endanger astronaut health during surface missions
Microbial profile mapped aboard China space station
China highlights major strides in moon research and exploration
Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science
China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04
|
Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment
Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market
Musk announces Starlink license for Somalia
Eutelsat expands airborne internet with operational LEO service for aircraft
Velo3D secures five-year $15 million deal with Momentus to expand AM capabilities
Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
Meta to train AI models on European users' public data
Sierra Space teams with Honda and Tec-Masters for ISS clean energy test
In the quest for alien life, even empty results hold value
Scientists uncover dominant new microbe group deep in Earth's soil
Saturn's moon Titan could harbor life, but only a tiny amount, study finds
Microscopy study in Earths harsh environments informs alien life search
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters