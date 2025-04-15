24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Momentus inks five-year manufacturing deal with Velo3D
illustration only
Momentus inks five-year manufacturing deal with Velo3D
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 15, 2025

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS), a U.S. space infrastructure company, has signed a five-year master services agreement with additive manufacturing leader Velo3D, Inc. (OTC: VLDX). This partnership marks a strategic effort to accelerate the production of space hardware using cutting-edge 3D printing technology.

The agreement, structured as an all-stock transaction and disclosed in a recent 8-K filing, enables Momentus to integrate Velo3D's advanced additive manufacturing into the development of its satellites, Orbital Service Vehicles, and other space platforms. The company also plans to market and sell space-grade components, designed in-house and manufactured by Velo3D, to third-party customers within the industry, creating new revenue opportunities.

Through this collaboration, Momentus expects to achieve multiple technical and economic benefits:

- Streamlined spacecraft designs with more complex geometries that enhance performance.

- Cost savings from reduced machining and material waste.

- Enhanced reliability through precision-engineered components.

- Faster prototyping cycles for quicker development and testing.

"We're pleased to be partnering with Velo3D to leverage the power of advanced manufacturing, to continue to improve the capabilities of our satellites and space systems and aiming to make our low-cost products and services even more cost-competitive," said Momentus' CEO John Rood. "We are also excited about the ability to expand our product offerings to create new revenue streams through sales of space system components that are 3D printed."

Under the agreement, Velo3D may repurpose unused production capacity to serve its own clientele, with Momentus receiving a share of those revenues. In the first year, Momentus will earn 20% of $3 million minus any service fees it accrues. In subsequent years, that share increases to 50% under the same calculation.

To compensate Velo3D for its services, Momentus has issued 477,455 shares of Class A common stock and 673,408 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. Each preferred share can convert into ten common shares, subject to a cap ensuring that Velo3D's holdings do not exceed 9.99% of Momentus' outstanding Class A stock at any given time.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Momentus.

Related Links
 Momentus
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Velo3D secures five-year $15 million deal with Momentus to expand AM capabilities
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 15, 2025
 Velo3D, Inc. (OTC: VLDX), a pioneer in advanced metal additive manufacturing (AM), has signed a five-year master services agreement (MSA) worth $15 million with space infrastructure company Momentus, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS), reinforcing its role in transforming aerospace and defense production workflows. "We are constantly seeking opportunities to drive growth and deliver value, and this deal with Momentus marks a great step in that direction," said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. "This partnership represe ... read more
TECH SPACE
Northrop Grumman completes milestone undocking of MEV-1 in GEO orbit

 US climate cuts hurting global science: Europe's weather agency

 NASA Uses Moonlight to Refine Satellite Earth Monitoring

 Trump's NASA chief pick says will 'prioritize' Mars mission
TECH SPACE
SpaceX doubleheader: Spy satellites launched in California, then Starlink ones in Florida

 Amazon satellite launch scrubbed due to weather

 SpaceX launches next round of Internet satellites from California

 ISRO completes extended plasma thruster test for future satellite propulsion
TECH SPACE
Just Keep Driving - Sols 4507-4508

 A step closer to Martian habitability as lichens endure simulated surface conditions

 How to engineer microbes to enable us to live on Mars

 A step closer to Martian survival as lichens endure harsh red planet conditions
TECH SPACE
Microbial profile mapped aboard China space station

 China highlights major strides in moon research and exploration

 Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science

 China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04
TECH SPACE
Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment

 Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market

 Musk announces Starlink license for Somalia

 Eutelsat expands airborne internet with operational LEO service for aircraft
TECH SPACE
Momentus inks five-year manufacturing deal with Velo3D

 Velo3D secures five-year $15 million deal with Momentus to expand AM capabilities

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27

 Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
TECH SPACE
Where are all the aliens?: Fermi's Paradox explained

 In the quest for alien life, even empty results hold value

 How alien energy patterns may reveal extraterrestrial life

 Scientists uncover dominant new microbe group deep in Earth's soil
TECH SPACE
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus

 NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt

 NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist

 Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.