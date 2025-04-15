Momentus inks five-year manufacturing deal with Velo3D

The agreement, structured as an all-stock transaction and disclosed in a recent 8-K filing, enables Momentus to integrate Velo3D's advanced additive manufacturing into the development of its satellites, Orbital Service Vehicles, and other space platforms. The company also plans to market and sell space-grade components, designed in-house and manufactured by Velo3D, to third-party customers within the industry, creating new revenue opportunities.
Through this collaboration, Momentus expects to achieve multiple technical and economic benefits:
- Streamlined spacecraft designs with more complex geometries that enhance performance.
- Cost savings from reduced machining and material waste.
- Enhanced reliability through precision-engineered components.
- Faster prototyping cycles for quicker development and testing.
"We're pleased to be partnering with Velo3D to leverage the power of advanced manufacturing, to continue to improve the capabilities of our satellites and space systems and aiming to make our low-cost products and services even more cost-competitive," said Momentus' CEO John Rood. "We are also excited about the ability to expand our product offerings to create new revenue streams through sales of space system components that are 3D printed."
Under the agreement, Velo3D may repurpose unused production capacity to serve its own clientele, with Momentus receiving a share of those revenues. In the first year, Momentus will earn 20% of $3 million minus any service fees it accrues. In subsequent years, that share increases to 50% under the same calculation.
To compensate Velo3D for its services, Momentus has issued 477,455 shares of Class A common stock and 673,408 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. Each preferred share can convert into ten common shares, subject to a cap ensuring that Velo3D's holdings do not exceed 9.99% of Momentus' outstanding Class A stock at any given time.
A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Momentus.
