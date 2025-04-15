24/7 Space News
 Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment
Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment
 by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Apr 15, 2025

Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab have announced a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated avionics and software solution designed to accelerate satellite constellation missions. The collaboration merges Beyond Gravity's high-volume constellation On Board Computer (cOBC) with Rocket Lab's advanced MAX Constellation flight software and InterMission ground operations suite, offering a ready-to-use package tailored for modern satellite architectures.

The cOBC, a modular command and data handling system, has already seen over 300 units sold globally, becoming a trusted platform for space missions of varying scales. "With more than 300 units of our constellation On Board Computer sold, we have set a standard for satellite computing for constellations. The partnership with Rocket Lab enables their leading flight software to run on our computer, providing customers with an integrated, flight-ready avionics and ground operations package," said Oliver Grassmann, Executive Vice President Satellites at Beyond Gravity.

Brad Clevenger, Vice President of Rocket Lab Space Systems, added: "Rocket Lab's collaboration with Beyond Gravity enables us to deliver a cutting-edge technology solution that streamlines payload interfacing. This partnership ensures our satellite platform products are off-the-shelf and optimized for peak performance and reliability, empowering customers to achieve their mission objectives with confidence."

Built using commercial off-the-shelf components, Beyond Gravity's cOBC offers a cost-effective and high-performance computing platform with a slice-based design that integrates a navigation receiver and antenna. It supports a broad range of orbital regimes, including LEO, MEO, GEO, and lunar missions, and is scalable for both small and large-scale satellite fleets.

Rocket Lab contributes its extensive flight heritage to the partnership, bringing software solutions that have been operational across commercial, governmental, and interplanetary missions. Its InterMission platform provides secure, real-time spacecraft monitoring and control through features such as encryption, authentication, and role-based access. MAX Constellation, an evolution of Rocket Lab's proven MAX Flight Software, extends robust autonomy, security, and operational efficiency from Earth orbit to lunar landings.

By delivering a pre-integrated avionics and software package, the joint offering significantly reduces the time and resources required for system integration and validation. This shift allows customers to dedicate more attention to payload development and mission-specific objectives, ultimately accelerating deployment timelines.

