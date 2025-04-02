MDA Space moves to acquire SatixFy in digital satellite expansion

Founded in 2012, SatixFy develops state-of-the-art semiconductors and communication systems for the satellite and space industries. Its radiation-hardened digital beamforming technology allows the creation of hundreds of beams, enhancing performance and reducing costs. With around US$270 million invested in R and D, SatixFy brings to MDA a substantial intellectual property portfolio of more than 60 patents and a specialized workforce of about 165 personnel worldwide. The company's suite of products includes chips, gateways, digital antennas, user terminals, and modems.
"With this acquisition MDA Space is taking a logical next step to further reinforce our technical differentiation as the global market transitions from analog to digital satellite technology," said Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer of MDA Space. "Similar to MDA Space, SatixFy is an innovation company at its core, and bringing these two highly skilled teams together adds complementary expertise and technology that will allow us to further enhance our value proposition for current and future customers by providing vertically integrated and differentiated digital satellite solutions."
"SatixFy has consistently aimed to revolutionize the market with digital chip-based solutions while establishing a world-leading space technology company. Joining MDA Space marks a significant milestone in that journey," said Nir Barkan, Chief Executive Officer of SatixFy. "This transaction is a testament to the innovation and dedication of our employees over the past decade. It will provide the scale, resources, and stability needed to continue delivering groundbreaking solutions for our customers."
The acquisition comes as demand surges for software-defined digital satellite constellations, driven by services like satellite broadband, direct-to-device connectivity, and the Internet of Things. According to NSR, more than 89% of all communications satellites built between 2023 and 2032 are projected to include some level of software-defined capabilities.
Through the SatixFy acquisition, MDA Space expects to strengthen its capabilities in digital satellite communications by integrating SatixFy's technologies into its LEO and MEO platforms, such as the MDA AURORATM line. This vertical integration also aligns both companies' product roadmaps and brings additional technical expertise into MDA Space.
Under the agreement, MDA Space will pay US$2.10 per share in cash, reflecting a 75% premium over SatixFy's March 31, 2025 closing price and a 52% premium over its 30-day volume-weighted average. MDA will also retire SatixFy's outstanding debt of approximately US$76 million (C$109 million), bringing the total transaction value to around US$269 million (C$387 million).
The deal is expected to be accretive to MDA's adjusted earnings by 2027 and yield cost synergies within a year of closing, largely through the elimination of public company expenses and integration efficiencies. Completion is anticipated in Q3 2025, pending regulatory and customary approvals.
The Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the deal, along with SatixFy's Special and Audit Committees. Shareholders representing roughly 57% of SatixFy's stock have signed agreements to support the transaction.
Related Links
MDA Space
SatixFy
The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Safely back on Earth, once-stranded US astronauts ready to fly again
Delft and Brown researchers unveil ultrathin sails for laser propulsion in space
SpaceX's Crew 11 to space station named: 2 from NASA, plus Russia, Japan
SpaceX to launch private astronauts on first crewed polar orbit
ULA Vulcan earns green light for national security launches
The Sky's Not the Limit for NASA's Next-Gen Landing Navigation Tech
European orbital rocket crashes after launch
Rocket Lab tapped to join US Space Force national security launch initiative
Martian dust may endanger astronaut health during surface missions
ExoMars rover to land on Mars aboard European-built platform
Visiting Mars on the Way to the Outer Solar System
Sols 4488-4490: Progress Through the Ankle-Breaking Terrain
Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science
China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04
China's Galactic Energy expands Yunyao satellite network with successful launch
Shenzhou XIX astronauts complete third spacewalk outside Tiangong
|
SpaceX launches another 28 satellites into orbit from Florida
Sateliot secures major backing to scale 5G IoT satellite network
SKY Perfect JSAT contracts Thales Alenia Space for JSAT 32 satellite project
Globalstar launches advanced control center in Louisiana to boost satellite operations
Radiation belt wisp mapped inside anomaly by Macao satellite
NASA cloud tech empowers private mission planners
Redwire expands space-based pharmaceutical research under new NASA contract
Sidus Space Expands Presence in Asia With Orlaith AI and FeatherEdge Technology
How calcium may have guided early molecular directionality
Incredible Journey of Pristine Meteorite Reveals Survival Secrets
Fluorescent caves could explain how life persists in extraterrestrial environments
Atmospheres of new planets might have unexpected mixtures of hydrogen and water
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters