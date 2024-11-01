Sidus Space and Lonestar establish commercial agreement for LizzieSat 5 orbital data storage mission



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 28, 2025



Sidus Space has finalized a mission agreement with Lonestar Data Holdings to deploy Lonestar's high-capacity digital data storage payload with edge processing aboard LizzieSat 5, a low Earth orbit satellite within the Sidus LizzieSat micro-constellation.

The partnership enables Sidus to design, develop, and integrate the Lonestar payload as well as oversee deployment and payload validation. The mission will establish a secure, scalable infrastructure for uplinking, long-term storage, processing, and downlink of data directly from orbit. Operational control through launch, orbit insertion, and commissioning at approximately 500-550 km altitude will be maintained by Sidus.

"This mission exemplifies how modular satellite design and integrated partnerships can rapidly advance commercial space innovation," said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. "By hosting Lonestar's Data Storage Payload on LizzieSat 5, we're not only enabling new applications for edge computing in orbit but also strengthening the foundation for secure, scalable data networks across LEO."

The initiative marks Lonestar's first commercial data storage offering in low Earth orbit after previous successful test flights in lunar and cislunar regions. "After our successful test flights earlier this year, this mission with Sidus represents the perfect next step for our commercial service," said Chris Stott, CEO of Lonestar Data Holdings.

This project follows an earlier agreement between the companies for future $120 million lunar data storage spacecraft, highlighting Sidus Space's expanding role in both LEO and cislunar missions.

Related Links

Sidus Space

Space Technology News - Applications and Research

