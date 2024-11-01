24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Russia's new nuclear-powered missiles not a threat for now
Russia's new nuclear-powered missiles not a threat for now
 By Fabien Zamora
 Paris (AFP) Oct 28, 2025

Russia's President Vladimir Putin this weekend reported the successful final test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik, amid Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Experts say the very-long-range weapon aims to skirt Western air defences with its terrain-hugging and low-flying capabilities, but its strategic impact is likely to remain limited for now.

How does it work?

Putin announced the development of the missiles in 2018, well before Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and declared a successful final test on Sunday.

Unlike classic missiles that are propelled by chemical fuel, the Burevestnik -- or "storm bird" in Russian -- uses a nuclear reactor.

The reactor heats the ambient air and expels it at high speed to generate thrust, said Amaury Dufay, an expert at France's Strategy and Defence Studies Institute.

"This allows for considerably longer flight time and range," he said. "It's a bit as if you had a car engine that consumes less for each 100 km (60 miles)".

During the last test on October 21, the missile flew for some 15 hours, travelling 14,000 kilometres, meaning it can easily reach the United States.

"Its aim is to fly for a long time, very low, between 15 and 200 metres (49 to 650 feet), which complicates detection," said Dufay.

It might "take off in Russia, make a detour via Latin America and then reach North America via the south, through a side that might be less well defended by US missile defences."

But the missile is relatively slow. Heloise Fayet, a French nuclear expert, said this would impact on its manoeuvrability.

What's the aim?

The goal is to dodge air defences, including US President Donald Trump's planned "Golden Dome" missile shield system, Russian analyst Dmitry Stefanovich explained on X.

Fayet said the Burevestnik could be used along with traditional missiles.

"With its manoeuvring abilities and unlimited range", it could be used for "harassing and weakening missile defences" before strikes by more conventional missiles, she said.

What does it change?

Putin has ordered the infrastructure needed to put it into service but the missile has limited strategic impact for the moment, experts say.

"The missile is not yet operational -- there isn't for the moment any deployment infrastructure, no doctrine for its use," said Fayet.

It was "an attempt by Putin to continue to exhaust Trump on the nuclear and missile defence issues. It's in (Putin's) interest to persuade (Trump) that he absolutely needs a Golden Dome," a project that will require huge resources, Fayet said, branding the Burevestnik a "destabilisation weapon".

Whereas the United States and Europe do not yet have a defence shield capable of intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles, Moscow's new nuclear-powered missile "shows the Russians are still capable of innovation," she said.

What are the radioactivity risks?

Fayet said that the test did not appear to cause any radioactivity, pointing out that the "Norwegian radiation monitoring agency did not detect anything even though the test passed through its detection area".

Similarly, stations of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty did pick up anything, Fayet said.

But Dufay said he believed there would likely be some contamination.

"The missile itself is radioactive once the reactor is activated. If you get too close to it, you're exposed to radiation, which means... you won't be able to test it much," he said.

"But in nuclear deterrence what matters is signalling, the credibility that comes from testing."

Related Links
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
Space Ocean and Space Nukes Forge Alliance to Develop Deep Space Power Systems
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 09, 2025
 Space Ocean Corp, a leader in orbital logistics and in-space resource delivery, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Space Nuclear Power Corporation (Space Nukes) to explore the integration of advanced nuclear reactor technology into future deep-space missions. The collaboration centers on testing Space Nukes' 10-kilowatt nuclear reactor aboard Space Ocean's ALV-N satellite. Upon meeting key performance milestones, Space Nukes will become a core supplier of compact fission systems for Space Oc ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
Space exploration in the backyard, on a budget - how NASA simulates conditions in space without blasting off

 China vows massive high-tech sector development in next decade

 China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits

 Space Ocean and Enduralock to unify orbital docking standards for in-space fluid and power transfer
ROCKET SCIENCE
Long March 5 rocket achieves breakthrough as tallest launch vehicle in Chinese space history

 New electric propulsion technology to support European VLEO communications mission

 Rocket Lab finalizes Photon spacecraft for Eta Space LOXSAT cryogenic fuel test mission

 Final assembly of Vinci engines for Ariane 6 transitions to Germany
ROCKET SCIENCE
Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions

 Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice

 Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation

 Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test
ROCKET SCIENCE
China aims to lead international space science with new discoveries

 China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission

 China expands space capabilities with new lunar and deep space milestones

 China marks milestone 600th Long March rocket launch
ROCKET SCIENCE
AST SpaceMobile reveals terms for one billion dollar convertible notes offering

 SpaceX launches 28 more Starlink satellites from California

 Europe plans satellite powerhouse to rival Musk's Starlink

 ESA expands Tokyo office to strengthen partnership with Japan
ROCKET SCIENCE
Emerging Trends Shaping the Future of Online Esports Betting

 High-performance board delivers robust radiation-tolerant computing for space payloads

 Slingshot Aerospace begins UK contract to expand satellite tracking network

 Precision laser links overcome turbulence for better satellite communications
ROCKET SCIENCE
SETI uses NVIDIA IGX Thor for faster real-time signal search

 Ancient White Dwarf Reveals Ongoing Planetary Consumption

 Multi-temperature coronal mass ejections shed light on solar system origins

 Revealing Exoplanet Atmospheres with 3D Eclipse Mapping
ROCKET SCIENCE
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.