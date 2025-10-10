Faraday Factory and Zenno join forces to boost superconducting magnets for orbital systems

Building on more than three decades of expertise in HTS materials science, Faraday Factory is tailoring superconducting materials to meet the extreme demands of orbital environments. Under the partnership, Faraday Factory will supply Zenno with advanced HTS tapes-including the new Mirai superconducting tape unveiled in July 2025-for integration into Zenno's superconducting magnet coils.
The collaboration aims to enhance superconductor performance to improve operational margins, reduce mass, increase energy efficiency, and shorten system activation times. These refinements are expected to benefit Zenno's key products such as the Z01 Supertorquer, a superconducting attitude-control system that uses magnetic torque for spacecraft maneuvering.
"I look forward to testing new HTS tape of Faraday Factory. Mirai could materially boost Supertorquer performance by delivering faster response and stronger magnetic dipole in the same compact, efficient form factor - enabling greater manoeuvrability in space," said Sebastian Wieczorek, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Zenno Astronautics.
"Our work will demonstrate that performance of high temperature superconductor devices can be significantly boosted with the use of materials science. The efficient technical collaboration between experts of Faraday Factory and Zenno Astronautics is essential for bringing tangible results," added Sergey Samoilenkov, Director of Strategy at Faraday Factory Japan.
Zenno
