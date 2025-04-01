24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 OpenAI says it raised $40 bn at valuation of $300 bn
OpenAI says it raised $40 bn at valuation of $300 bn
 By Glenn CHAPMAN
 San Francisco (AFP) April 1, 2025

OpenAI on Monday said it raised $40 billion in a new funding round that valued the ChatGPT maker at $300 billion, the biggest capital-raising session ever for a startup.

The infusion of cash comes in a partnership with Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group and "enables us to push the frontiers of AI research even further," the San Francisco-based company said in a post on its website.

"Their support will help us continue building AI systems that drive scientific discovery, enable personalized education, enhance human creativity, and pave the way toward AGI (artificial general intelligence) that benefits all of humanity," the company said.

AGI refers to a computing platform with human-level intelligence.

SoftBank said in a release that it is on a mission to realize Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) that surpasses human intelligence, and that OpenAI is the partner closest to achieving that goal.

"The advancement of OpenAI's AI models is key to achieving AGI and ASI, and massive computing power is essential," SoftBank stated in its rationale for the latest investment in the company.

SoftBank is to pump $10 billion into OpenAI to start, and $30 billion more by the end of this year pending certain conditions.

OpenAI plans to scale its infrastructure and "deliver increasingly powerful tools for the 500 million people who use ChatGPT every week."

- Opening up? -

The funding news came the same day OpenAI announced it was building a more open generative AI model as it faces growing competition in the open-source space from Chinese rival DeepSeek, and Meta.

The move would mark a strategic shift by OpenAI, which until now has been a fierce defender of closed, proprietary models that do not allow developers to modify the basic technology to make AI more adapted to their goals.

OpenAI and defenders of closed models -- which include Google -- have often decried open models as riskier and more vulnerable to nefarious uses by malicious actors or non-US governments.

OpenAI's embrace of closed models has also been a bone of contention in its battles with former investor Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, who has called on OpenAI to honor the spirit of the company's name and "return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was."

Putting pressure on OpenAI, many large companies and governments have proved reluctant to build their AI products or services on models they have no control over, especially when data security is a concern.

The core selling point of Meta's family of Llama models or DeepSeek's models is addressing these worries by letting companies download their models, and have far greater control to modify the technology for their own purposes and keep control of their data.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said earlier this month that Llama hit one billion downloads, while the release of DeepSeek's lower-cost R1 model in January rocked the world of artificial intelligence.

"We've been thinking about this for a long time, but other priorities took precedence. Now it feels important to do," OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said on X of the decision to build a more open model.

OpenAI has been riding on the success of its latest image-generation features in ChatGPT, the world-leading AI app and chatbot.

Altman posted on Monday that the tool helped add "one million users" in one hour.

That claim came days after Altman said the new image features were so popular that they were melting the OpenAI graphics processing units that power the AI due to heavy use.

gc-arp/st

SOFTBANK GROUP

Related Links
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Four men loom large in Microsoft history
 San Francisco (AFP) Mar 31, 2025
 Microsoft was shaped by Bill Gates, Paul Allen, Steve Ballmer and Satya Nadella over the course of the last half-century in the male-dominated tech world. Friends since childhood in Seattle, Gates and Allen founded Microsoft in 1975 with a stated goal of putting a computer in every office and home. - Gates - Born William Henry Gates III in 1955 in Seattle, he began writing software programs while a 13-year-old schoolboy. Gates dropped out of Harvard in his junior year to start Microsoft ... read more
TECH SPACE
Hera spacecraft trials autonomous navigation during Mars encounter

 Proba-3 mission advances with autonomous orbital alignment

 Existing laws offer pathway to prevent warfare in space

 Old Missions, New Discoveries: NASA's Data Archives Accelerate Science
TECH SPACE
ISRO completes extended plasma thruster test for future satellite propulsion

 ISRO advances nextgen rocket power with successful semi cryogenic engine test

 NASA adds Starship to roster of launch vehicles under NLS II contract

 ULA Vulcan earns green light for national security launches
TECH SPACE
Visiting Mars on the Way to the Outer Solar System

 Sols 4488-4490: Progress Through the Ankle-Breaking Terrain

 Mars climate contrast deepens with new atmospheric wave study

 NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
TECH SPACE
China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04

 Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science

 China's Galactic Energy expands Yunyao satellite network with successful launch

 Shenzhou XIX astronauts complete third spacewalk outside Tiangong
TECH SPACE
SKY Perfect JSAT contracts Thales Alenia Space for JSAT 32 satellite project

 Globalstar launches advanced control center in Louisiana to boost satellite operations

 Space Norway signs Intelsat as lead broadcaster on THOR 8 satellite

 What to know about the satellite communications race
TECH SPACE
OpenAI says it raised $40 bn at valuation of $300 bn

 Karman expands spacecraft production with advanced clean room facility

 Eco-friendly rare earth element separation: A bioinspired solution to an industry challenge

 Kazakhstan discovers its 'largest' rare earths deposit
TECH SPACE
China sends regenerative flatworms to orbit for biological research

 NASA uncovers complex teamwork in magnetic bacteria

 Were large soda lakes the cradle of life

 How calcium may have guided early molecular directionality
TECH SPACE
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt

 NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist

 Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds

 The PI's Perspective: A New Mission Update for the New Year
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.