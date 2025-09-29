Orbital Internet Exchange plans unveiled by DE-CIX

Building on its network of 60 global IX locations that connect more than 4,000 providers, DE-CIX aims to extend this reach to low-Earth orbit constellations and other orbital infrastructure. "Wherever networks are created, interconnection should follow," explained Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX. "We've spent 30 years building the Internet backbone on Earth. Now we're applying that same model to the stars."
As part of the European Space Agency's OFELIAS project, DE-CIX is working with the German Aerospace Center (DLR) to explore laser-based communications that could vastly improve satellite data exchange. Optical links can outperform traditional radio systems but demand advanced algorithms to overcome issues such as cloud cover and atmospheric distortion. While OFELIAS addresses ground-to-satellite optimization, Space-IX focuses on linking orbital systems at scale.
British astronaut Tim Peake and other industry figures have floated concepts such as orbital data centers, once the realm of science fiction. Although still distant, progress in inter-satellite communication is accelerating. "As satellites become part of the digital supply chain, whether delivering broadband, powering AI, or supporting orbital analytics, we need an architecture that unites space and Earth into one seamless ecosystem," Ivanov added.
DE-CIX's expansion in India highlighted this shift, with the platform becoming the nation's first to integrate Starlink into its ecosystem. By bridging space-based and terrestrial networks, the company is addressing latency-sensitive applications critical to broadband, IoT, and real-time data services.
With the space economy projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, DE-CIX stresses that orbital networks must not remain isolated but interconnect intelligently with cloud platforms, content providers, and terrestrial systems.
Related Links
Space-IX initiative
Satellite-based Internet technologies
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
U.S. and U.K. execute joint satellite maneuver in milestone space operation
NASA will say goodbye to the International Space Station in 2030
NASA launches mission to study space weather
NASA announces 10 new astronaut candidates
German military satellites to fly on Ariane 6 under new Arianespace contract
Northrop Grumman Hypersonic Navigation System Exceeds Rocket Test Milestones
Kinetica 2 rocket on track for inaugural mission in 2025
Space: Framatome and ENEA sign MoU to explore advanced technological solutions for designing lunar nuclear fission reactors
Wind driven rovers show promise for low cost Mars missions
NASA's ESCAPADE craft returns to Florida for fall mission to Mars
Mars polar vortex traps cold and builds seasonal ozone layer
Predicting Martian aurora to safeguard future explorers
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
|
Radio astronomers gain seat at global standards table on satellite interference
SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion
Planet expands satellite production with new Berlin facility
Globalstar moves to expand satellite network with new spectrum plan
York and SDA prove space to ground laser link for Transport Layer
Welsh project aims to reinvent space cooling with laser textured graphite
NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit
Responding to the climate impact of generative AI
The first animals on Earth may have been sea sponges, study suggests
NASA's Tally of Planets Outside Our Solar System Reaches 6,000
Exoplanets unlikely to host global oceans
Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret
NASA Study: Celestial 'Accident' Sheds Light on Jupiter, Saturn Riddle
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations
Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core
Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters